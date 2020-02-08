Advertisement

There are a few simple rules to follow when decorating your bathroom: save space, buy smart and keep it simple. You probably don’t have that much space that you can cover it with tons of bells and whistles, which means that you want to focus on ingenious bathroom products that do a lot without needing much space.

In terms of keeping it simple, a little goes much further. One or two accent pieces can really put everything together – that’s why I came up with this list of smart things that you can buy for your bathroom to help you determine what will make the biggest difference for you. There is an outlet shelf where things like an electric shaver or telephones can be stored, a towel rack with two built-in shelves and even a chic stand for your hot tools. Whether you want to add comfort, function or style to your bathroom, there is something for everyone in this list.

The best part of all products that I have selected? They come with free two-day Prime shipping. So don’t leave your house to go to the store – sit back with a drink and let me show you all the ingenious bathroom products available on Amazon.

1. The outlet shelf that contains and organizes your devices

Use it as a convenient place to rest your phone while charging, or use this power outlet as a place to store your electric toothbrush, razor or other bathroom accessories. It can be easily installed around any standard electrical outlet, and thanks to the built-in cable control system, it stays neat and tidy.

2. A drain cover with which you can add inches to your bath water

Relax in an extra deep bath after a long, stressful day with this overflow drain. It adds inches of bath water to your tub and it is designed to fit over the most common types of overflow drains. Installation is as easy as attaching to your bathtub using the built-in suction cups. Moreover, it is even mold-resistant.

3. This over-the-door rack with 2 handy shelves and hooks

This organizer rack is designed to fit most doors and has two handy shelves in addition to five double-sided coat racks. The shelves are great for storing things such as shampoos, lotions or even plants, and the entire piece is made of stainless steel.

4. A heat-resistant silicone waist bag that clings to your counters

Do not risk any burn marks on your surfaces – use this hot tool bag to protect your hands and tabletops. It is made of heat-resistant silicone that does not melt when exposed to temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it grips easily on any smooth, non-porous surface, so it is a breeze to put on.

5. The toilet stool that makes it easier to remove waste

By placing your feet on a toilet stool like this, your bowels are probably more aligned in a way that makes it easier to eliminate waste. It is designed to fit on almost all toilets, and is great for anyone suffering from hemorrhoids, IBS or even incidental constipation.

6. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker that you can use in the shower

It is not only safe to use in the shower, but this Bluetooth speaker can also be immersed in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The battery lasts up to 12 hours after a single charge, and the Bluetooth connection has a range of up to 20 meters away – perfect for pool parties or even a day at the beach.

7. This slim soap dispenser is completely hands-free

Just like soap dispensers that you would find at the airport, this hands-free helps keep your hands free of germs. The built-in motion sensor detects when your hands are under the outlet, and the base is completely waterproof to keep the battery safe.

8. A toilet roll holder with a handy shelf for telephones and more

Use the built-in shelf of this toilet roll holder to hold your telephone while you are on the toilet, or even use it to hold a spare roll. And although you can fix it to your wall with screws, if you want to install it even more easily, simply stick it on a smooth surface with the supplied adhesive. This is made of rust-resistant stainless steel that is extra durable.

9. The soap dish that helps to extend the life of your bar

Wet soap bars deteriorate quickly if they are not dried quickly, so keep yours on a soap dish such as this. It is designed to allow maximum airflow to help extend the life of your soap, and it is available in more than 12 beautiful colors to match your bathroom.

10. A kit that helps you get every last drop from your bottles

Make sure you get every drop out of your shampoo, conditioner and more with the help of this bottle dressing set. Each order comes with two standards with which you can balance your bottles upside down so that all the remaining product drips to the spout. It is designed to fit most bottle threads.

11. The standard with sockets for your hairdryer and curling irons

This device standard can contain a hairdryer, plus not one but two curling irons, and because it comes with a three-outlet socket, it makes charging super easy. It is made of high-quality steel with a beautiful black powder finish and a heavy base.

12. A cup holder with which you can sip wine in the bath

Few things are as relaxing as soaking in the bath with a glass of wine, and this cup holder makes it easy to do without spilling. The strong suction cup easily attaches to any smooth, non-porous surface and can hold up to 7 kilos safely. Made from durable ABS plastic and available in four fun colors: clear, blue, pink and purple. You can also use it to keep shampoo and other bottles upside down.

13. This bathroom organizer that does not have to drill

Fitting a shelf can be an intimidating process, which is why this bathroom shelf is attached to your wall with super strong glue – drilling is not necessary. It offers space for lotions, shampoos, loofas, combs, towels and more. In addition, the towel rack is corrosion resistant. A reviewer from the Amazon said that “it sticks well and is easy to assemble”.

14. A standard designed for your electric toothbrush

This standard is designed to fit 98% of all electric toothbrushes and is a simple way to protect your expensive toothbrush against damage and further against germs. It comes with glue, so you can attach it to your wall if you want. Moreover, the bottom is shaped in such a way that it does not obstruct a charger.

15. A squeegee made of rust-resistant stainless steel

It is not only made of black stainless steel that is rust-resistant, but this nozzle is also supplied with waterproof self-adhesive hooks so that you can easily hang it in your shower. It’s great for cleaning tiles, windows, shower doors, patios, decks and more, plus it’s available in three sizes: 10-, 12- and 14-inch.

16. A night light that illuminates your toilet bowl

Do not walk around in the dark at night on your way to the toilet – use this toilet night light to illuminate the road. There are eight different colors to choose from, as well as a rotating carousel mode, and the adjustable arm is designed for toilet bowls of any shape or size.

17. This product that gives you every last drop of toothpaste

It is not easy to squeeze every last piece of toothpaste out of the tube – unless you use one of these pegs that come in a pack of four. They are great to help you save money over time, and you can also use them with lotions, creams, paints, dyes and more.

18. A heated towel rail that makes your bathroom feel like a spa

Wrap yourself in a warm, cozy towel every time you step out of the shower with this heated towel rail. It only takes about 30 minutes to heat up and can also be used as a drying rack in your laundry room. An Amazon reviewer wrote that “my towels heat up and they dry out after each use”.

19. An affordable bidet that is super easy to install

You will not believe how easy this bidet, which is attached without special tools, is to install. And once it is switched on, the spray intensity is adjustable for extra comfort. It is made of high quality plastic that you never have to worry about rust and it fits most toilets.

20. A knife sharpener that saves you money by extending the life of your shavers

Disposable razors are not that good for the environment and their price can rise seriously, so help extend their life by using this knife sharpener. It is able to increase the number of shaves with a knife from 10 to 150, and it is designed to work on all types of blades.

21. The toilet plunger with extra sanitary standard

Made with an extra-long handle to keep your hand safely away from toilet water, this plunger is of great value because it comes with its own standard that keeps the plunger hidden when not in use. The built-in drip tray collects excess water so that it can gradually evaporate and the plunger itself is designed to work on all types of toilets.

22. A toilet seat lifter that helps you keep your hands clean

Not a fan of using your hands to lift the toilet seat? Me neither – that’s why I have this toilet seat lifter on my lid. It’s an easy way to keep your hands clean from coarse toilet bacteria, and it has a discreet appearance so you hardly notice it is there until you need it.

23. A Hot Tool organizer that fits over the door of your closet

This hot tools organizer saves you space with a design that comes out above the cupboard, so your hot tools won’t get in the way until you’re ready to style your hair. There are four compartments for hair dryers, curling irons, irons, brushes and more, plus it is even rust resistant.

24. A pillow that turns every bath into a spa-like soak

Attach this bath cushion to the side of your bathtub using the six super-strong suction cups on the back and turn each bath into a spa-like bath automatically. It is soft, so that your head, neck and shoulders are supported while you relax, and thanks to 3D ventilation it can dry quickly.

25. A bathtub caddy made from environmentally friendly bamboo

This bathtub is made from environmentally friendly bamboo and gives you plenty of room to watch videos on your laptop, read a book or just relax with a glass of wine in the tub. The sides are extendable so that it fits in most tubs and it is waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it splashing from time to time.

26. A magnifying mirror made with clear LED lighting

Doing your makeup with poor lighting can make getting the right colors or harder, so make yourself easier with this makeup mirror. The LED backlight simulates daylight, so you can do your makeup accurately, plus the 10-fold magnification is great for painting on winged eyeliner, applying fake eyelashes and more detailed work oriented.

27. A head and hand shower with 6 water settings

Not only does it have a handheld option, as well as an overhead, but this shower head set also has six water settings to choose from on each: powerful rain, pulsating massage, power fog, rain massage, rain fog and water-saving break. It is made with a chic chrome finish, plus installation takes just a few minutes without tools and works on standard showers.

28. A garbage can with 2 sections for bicycles and waste

Recycling becomes a lot easier (and less space-saving) with this waste bin that is divided into two halves: one for waste and the other for recyclable materials. The inner buckets are removable for easy disposal, and the stainless steel housing is resistant to fingerprints and rust.

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.

