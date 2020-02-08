Advertisement

Organizing your closet can be a challenge, but keeping it organized? Now that is a task in itself – and sometimes some extra help is needed to keep everything tidy. So instead of wasting time sorting every weekend, just grab some of these clever inventions on Amazon that help you get organized so that everything has a place and stays there once and for all.

There are closet organizers specially designed for your handbags, scarves, shoes and much more, making it easier for you to find the one you want, and I’ve also made sure that it has hangers for bras and baseball caps, as well as a ton of options when it comes to storing your shoes – that’s a step beyond the standard shoe rack. When it comes to the kitchen, there are smart additions such as an expandable spice rack that looks chic in every cupboard, shelves in which your pans and lids are stored vertically together, and even an easy-to-install pull-out shelf.

It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an affordable way to organize your herbs or are you just looking for space-saving solutions for your cupboard. If you shop all smart products on Amazon, there is almost no problem that cannot be solved.

Advertisement

1. A large hanging organizer with smart mesh side pockets

With multiple shelves for shirts, towels, shoes and more, this hanging organizer is an easy way to free up valuable space on your closet shelves and the side mesh pockets are great for small, delicate items such as scarves. It can hold up to 40 pounds without warping, plus every order comes with all the necessary hardware to hang it up. When you are not using it, simply fold it in for easy storage.

2. An organizer that keeps your drawer tidy

Do you have a drawer full of jumbled underwear? Would you like to view this organizer? There are four slots with slits for underwear, ties, scarves, bras, socks and more. It is made of non-woven fabric, so that it is also resistant to mold and available in six colors.

3. These space-saving hangers with smooth metal edges

There are plenty of metal hangers on your clothes, but these ingenious folds are made with smooth edges that do not get caught in fabric. Each hanger can hold up to 12 items of clothing and then fall down to help you save space in your closet. They are sturdy enough that they can carry up to 15 pounds.

4. A few shelf dividers so you can save more on your shelves

Keep your sweaters, towels, blankets and more all on the same shelf without falling thanks to these dividers. They glide easily over your shelves without tools, and the non-woven fabric lets your clothes breathe. They are designed to fit on any standard shelf, and many Amazon reviewers have written about how “good quality” they are.

5. These hangers that are perfect for scarves, trousers and ties

These hangers are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and make it easy to store trousers, scarves, jeans and more in your closet without wrinkles. Thanks to the space-saving design, you can lay your clothes on top of each other without adding too much bulk. The non-slip plastic tube in the middle helps prevent your clothes from slipping.

6. A cupboard bar that gives you a second row of hanging space

Just hang it in your closet and this bar gives you a second row of space to hang coats, sweaters, blouses, pants and more. It is made of sturdy steel that will not collapse under heavy loads, and no tools are required for installation.

7. These storage bags that let your clothes breathe

If you are going to put clothes or blankets in a storage bag, choose a breathable container to prevent mold and strange odors – such as these storage cubes. They protect your items against moisture and dust and at the same time circulate air so that they do not become stale. The handles are reinforced for extra durability and the zippers are made of stainless steel.

8. A rack that keeps your baseball caps sorted

Attach it to any hanger and this organizer immediately gives you a handy place to store up to 10 hats in your closet. The clips are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and you can use it with almost any type of hat. It also works to sort gloves, socks and more.

9. A shoe rack for the door that saves you space

Clear your floors by storing your shoes in this shoe rack over the door. It is designed to hang on any standard door or even a cupboard bar and all necessary hooks are included with every order. You can also use it to store art supplies, children’s toys, scarves and more. Moreover, the transparent compartments make it easy to see what’s inside without unpacking.

10. A pack of hangers designed for skirts and shorts

Save space and reduce wrinkles with these hangers that can each contain up to four skirts, shorts or pants. They are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and the anti-slip clips are covered with soft rubber that will not scratch your clothing. Receive three in each package.

11. The organizer that gives you a safe place to store your wallets

Instead of letting your wallets take up a lot of space on your closet shelves and running the risk of being scratched, simply store them in this hanging bag organizer. The bags are large enough to fit in almost any bag and the hooks are designed to hang on any standard cupboard bar. There are a total of 10 compartments, plus the hooks are made of durable stainless steel.

12. A pack of slots that sort your shoes

Do your shoes take up a lot of space on a shoe rack? Then make room for more with these slots. They are designed to work with almost any type of shoe thanks to adjustable levels, and they allow you to stack your shoes on top of each other to save space. The anti-slip design prevents your shoes from sliding.

13. The tool that folds your shirts and keeps them wrinkle-free

Easily fold your shirts between any distributor and this organizer turns practically any messy drawer into a neat, stacked stack. Your shirts will not crease as quickly and it is also great if you pack your shirts for travel. Choose from two sizes and packages from 18 to 100.

14. A shoe organizer that conveniently slides under your bed

If your shoe rack overflows, then this under-bed organizer is for you. There are pockets for up to 12 pairs of shoes, plus it is made from non-woven fabric that is resistant to mold and moisture. You can also use it for scarves, socks or other small items, and the handles make it easy to pull out under the bed and transport through your house.

15. The hanger designed to form multiple tanks, camis and more

Made from rust-proof stainless steel with a chrome powder coating, this set of three hangers is about to become your place to store your tanks, camis, bras, dresses and more. The curved hooks prevent narrow straps from sliding off and are made for a maximum of four items of clothing.

16. A pair of hangers that won’t slide your clothes off

Unlike regular hangers, these are made with a non-slip layer that helps prevent your clothes from slipping while hanging. Each order comes with two hangers, so you can hang up to eight shirts, pants, scarves or practically anything else. They are sturdy enough to handle even heavy denim.

17. The hanger designed to hold your scarves, belts and ties

Most hangers are only suitable for a pair of scarves, belts or ties, and even then they can fall easily; fortunately, it can hold up to 16 people and keep it in place due to its clever shape. The rings are large enough to also be used to store leggings and the smooth plastic coating prevents unintended hooks and eyes on your clothes.

18. A hanger for a maximum of 7 pairs of sandals or slippers

Easily hang slippers or sandals on the metal hooks and attach this hanger to the back of a door or clothes rail to make better use of your vertical space and ultimately find the pair you are looking for. It can hold up to seven pairs of sandals, and it also works with wedges and slingbacks. Grab it in six different colors, including polka dot, black velvet and pink velvet.

19. The stackable shelves allow you to store more in your cupboards

Stack them on top of each other if your cupboard is long, or use these stackable shelves side by side to organize tins, pots, herbs and more in cupboards. They are made of durable metal that will not warp under heavy loads, and the perforated design ensures that they dry quickly.

20. An organizer that holds your pots, pans and lids

This kitchen organizer is made of heavy iron and makes it easy to keep your pots, pans and lids neatly sorted and out of the way. There are 14 dividers that you can adjust to your cookware, and it can accommodate up to 13 frying pans. The best part? It even extends, so you can easily find the perfect size for you.

21. The shelf that extends, so that you can easily reach your items

This extendable shelf makes it easy to reach items that are stored at the back. It is made of commercial stainless steel that is extra durable, and thanks to the industrial ball bearings, the board can slide easily without getting stuck. It comes in seven sizes that can easily be placed at the bottom of any cabinet, and there are wooden or all-steel finishes available.

22. An expandable spice rack with layered shelves for easy viewing

It is not always easy to see your entire spice collection, which is why this spice rack is made with layered planks to make it a lot easier. The chrome-plated design makes it easy to match any style style you have in your kitchen, and it is expandable and can even be used as two separate shelves.

23. The organizers who are great for cutting boards, pans and more

These heavy steel partitions are ideal for organizing cutting boards, pans, lids, baking trays and more. The rubber feet prevent them from sliding around in your cupboards. “They are not only great for organizing, but they are sturdy and have a low weight for them. Not a cheap version!” a reviewer raved.

24. A handy, stackable place to store your cans

Capable of storing a maximum of 36 cans or jars, this organizer comes with six adjustable dividers, so that it can also accommodate larger items. The chrome finish looks great on any countertop, but it is also available in three other colors. If you buy multiple sets, you can even stack them on top of each other for more storage space.

25. This organizer that makes finding the right cover easy

This lid organizer with five adjustable dividers can store lids up to 9 inches wide and keep them separate. It is completely BPA-free, and is designed to fit into almost any cabinet or drawer and requires no tools to adjust. It is also available in multiple sizes.

26. A Pot & Pan organizer that is perfect for tall cupboards

Designed to hold nine pots or pans, this organizer is perfect to keep your cookware organized while you keep it in tall cupboards. The levels are adaptable to your pots and pans, and the deep U-shaped grooves help ensure that your cookware does not slide off the shelves. This can also be used horizontally for lids.

27. A layered shelf that is perfect for dishes and dishes

Use it as an accessible place to store your dishes or use these layered shelves to organize items in your cupboards. The shelves are rust-resistant, and the plastic feet help prevent accidental scratches on your tables and cupboards. These can also be used for spices or other opportunities and tips.

28. A shelf designed to fit around your plumbing

It’s hard to find shelves that fit under the sink around the bathroom, and now you can stop searching – you’ve found them. These shelves extend to fit in the space under your sink, and there is even an opening in the middle to place pipes. The shelves are removable and it takes about five minutes to set up.

29. A rack for your plastic packaging, foil and more

Stop hiding your drawers with plastic wrap, foil or other slim boxes and store them on this rack instead. It is large enough that it can contain up to three boxes of cover in each row. Choose from white or bronze.

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.

Advertisement