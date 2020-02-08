Advertisement

Okay everyone, it’s almost here. The most beautiful and most precious day of the year – the one you spend to show your favorite person how much you care about them, how much they make your life happier and better: Galentine’s Day. Oh, you thought I meant Valentine’s Day? No, we all know that celebrating friends is the ultimate reason for this season, and that’s why having a few last-minute Galentine daily gifts under $ 20 is so important this time of the year.

As Leslie Knope says famously in Parks and Recreation, “it’s only the best day of the year!” Her friends come together the day before Valentine’s Day, have breakfast and share gifts with each other. Although you may not want to celebrate Galentine’s day at breakfast (perhaps more like brunch, or how about a few pizzas?), Gift giving is still an important part of the day!

However, with the day of Galentine around the corner on February 13, finding the perfect last-minute gift for a friend can be difficult. Especially finding a cheap gift that still means a lot to your bestie. So if you are still looking for the perfect gift for Galentine Day, here are options you can use!

1. Glitter PopSocket

For the friend who likes a bit of shine, this pop-out telephone stand with rose is just what he needs.

2. Friends Tumbler

Let your friends obsessed bestie know how much you give with a bottlenose dolphin from the gang’s favorite coffee shop.

3. Best friend ever wineglass

Cheers on your friendship with a wine glass that says everything.

4. Mixed-media sunglasses

Quality sunglasses are hard to come by for a low price, but J. Crew Factory now has a lot of great ones for sale – such as these mixed media sunglasses.

5. Mini-preserved flower bouquet

With a mini-saved package your bestie can celebrate Galentine Day every day.

6. Sour sticky hearts

You can never go wrong with giving heart-shaped candy as a gift for the day of Galentine.

7. Rose gold bracelet

This is for the friend who is obsessed with new jewelry, or the friend for whom wearing lots of bracelets is a fashion statement.

8. “I Love You” toilet paper

For the friend who loves the gag gifts, this is probably the best you will ever give them.

9. Cookie mix in a Mason Jar

Does your friend like to bake, but does he never have the time? This cute little mason jar is filled with all the dry necessities to make cookies.

10. Peach Emoji key ring

For the friend who loves “peaches” … wink wink.

11. Chocolate in a canister

Fill this canister with some Hershey’s pillow for an original gift idea. It’s perfect for the friend you still get to know.

12. Tea parties

For that friend who loves tea, but more whiskey and tequila.

13. Scottie Socks

Do you have that one bestie who always stops to pet a dog on the street, no matter what time you are for an event? Then they need a few of these ASAPs.

14. Make a tea towel

This cute tea towel is perfect for the friend who likes to prepare new recipes in her kitchen, or just loves cute pieces to decorate her house.

15. Dumpling Light

Light up your best friend’s house with the cutest dumpling ever.

16. AirPods case

Make sure your best friend doesn’t lose his AirPods in style.

17. Sloth hanging planter

Fun, decorative and handy, this sloth planter ensures that your friend keeps his plants alive and the dream comes true.

18. Heart-shaped tea egg

This teaspoon is so precious, your friend doesn’t even know you have spent $ 7 on it.

19. Shower wine holder

The most useful gift you’ll ever give someone.

20. Friends Pivot Koozie

If they know, they know.

22. Puzzle for cereal bowl

This puzzle is a nice return to everyone’s favorite breakfast.

23. Selfie Cork

For the friend who probably uses #RoseAllDay on an Instagram caption.

24. Fragrance Glitter Gel Pens

For the loving best friend from the 90s, bring them back to 1999 with this set of gel pens!

25. Heart–Shaped waffle iron

In honor of Galentine’s Day-maker Leslie Knopes, give your bestie a waffle maker – and then reap the benefits of a brunch.

26. A mini vacuum

This itsy-bity vacuum is perfect for the Monica in your group of friends.

27. Bestie flasks

A more updated version of a BFF necklace, these bottles fit with almost any outfit.

28. Love candle

Lemon, rose, jasmine – your best friend gets these scents and more with this love-inspired candle.

29. Scrunchie set

Remember underwear of the week? These scrunchies send the same message with an equally nostalgic atmosphere.

Additional reporting by Michelle Toglia

