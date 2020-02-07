Advertisement

It’s been way too long since Louisville defeated Virginia. Will the tickets finally happen on Saturday?

I don’t know how you are, but I’m sick of seeing Louisville losing basketball to Virginia. It is frustrating enough to deal with the cards that go to Archrival Kentucky every year, but when you play ACC and again face annoying teams like Virginia, it makes it worse.

Since joining the ACC in 2014, Louisville Virginia has only beaten once in an insanely improbable mango Mathiang buzzer-shot. Although they have had many close phone calls, including the dagger who kept the cards out of the tournament in 2018, they have not been able to get over the hump since 2015.

Tony Bennett’s team was at a different level last season than the Virginia teams of recent years, as Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter offered elite offensive and defensive capabilities. The line of defense of the pack is a thorn in the eye of the cards that go back to Rick Pitino, because they have been unable to defeat the attacking team year after year to defeat a very strong defensive team.

This year’s Virginia team is not close to what we have viewed in recent years and it is reflected in their record and most statistics. Although defense still remains their calling card, their scoring ability has taken a huge hit because of their deflections from last season, as no one has been able to step up and provide the score needed to be an elite team.

Virginia is still very good and dangerous and will be an obstacle to the current nine-game winning streak of Louisville. There is a lot of fun about this year’s matchup for the Chris Mack team and the feeling that Louisville should be able to take care of Virginia is, I believe, the majority of Card Nation.

Let’s go deeper into the matchup between no. 5 Louisville and Virginia while giving our three bold predictions for the first of two games over the next eight.

