The families of three high school girls who run athletics in Connecticut are suing to stop transgender students from competing in girl sports.

The three student athletes – Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Selina Soule – filed a lawsuit with the federal court on Wednesday to question the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy of allowing transgender athletes to participate.

According to Christiana Holcomb, the lawyer representing the girls, Connecticut politics deprives “athletes of opportunities because of the physical benefits of men” and “deprives athletes of honor and opportunities to compete at the elite level”.

The lawsuit has been filed against the Interscholastic Athletic Conference of the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut and school authorities in Bloomfield, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Canton and Danbury, the Associated Press reports. It is argued that politics “directly violates the requirements of Title IX, a federal regulation to protect equal opportunities for women and girls.

“Girls deserve to be on an equal footing. Forcing them to compete against boys is not fair, destroys their dreams, and destroys their athletic opportunities,” said Holcomb at a press conference, CBS partner WFSB said. “And forcing girls to be spectators in their own sports is completely in conflict with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics.”

The lawsuit follows a Title IX complaint filed by girls’ families and Alliance Defending Freedom last June against state policies against transgender athletes.

One of the applicants, Alanna Smith, explained at a press conference why she thinks the policy is unfair. “We know the result mentally and physically before the race even starts,” she said. “This biological injustice doesn’t go away because of what someone believes about gender identity.”

However, the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says that its policies are “appropriate under both state and federal law” and follows a state anti-discrimination law.

Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller, both high school graduates, are the transgender student athletes at the center of the suit, who have won 15 state titles at various events.

The three plaintiffs competed directly against them and almost always lost to Miller and usually behind Yearwood, the AP reports. Mitchell finished third in the 2019 state championship in the girls’ 55-meter indoor track competition behind Miller and Yearwood.

“There is a long history of excluding black girls from sports and monitoring our bodies,” Miller said in a statement. “I am a runner and I will continue to run and continue to fight for my existence, my community and my rights.”

Yearwood also defended her right to attend girl events: “I have known two things most of my life: I am a girl and I love to run. There is no shortage of discrimination with which I, as a young black woman, transgender is faced. “

Trans youth knows who they are. Andraya only wants to run, but is attacked.

Yearwood added in her statement, “I will never stop running! I hope the next generation of trans-youths will not have to fight the struggles I have. I hope they can be celebrated if they are successful and not be demonized. For the next generation I’m running for you! ”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which said it would represent the transgender teenagers and defend Connecticut politics in court, tweeted in support of the athletes.

“This lawsuit is clearly about trans students, but these students have no voice in the lawsuit. This is wrong. We at ACLU will try to intervene in this lawsuit as a new party to give trans students a voice.” , the group said.

Connecticut is one of 17 countries in which transgender high school athletes have been able to compete without restrictions from 2019. However, several states are considering laws to change this policy.

