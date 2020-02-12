Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to pay their contributions to the country’s development, stressing that his government is bringing the tax system closer to the citizens.

The prime minister pointed out that of the three Crore Indians who went abroad last year, only 1.5 crore paid income tax.

“More than three million people went abroad for business or as tourists. A lot of people also bought cars. However, the situation is that of a population of over 130 crore, only 1.5 crore paid income tax, ”Modi said at the Times Now Summit.

He also said that it was incredible that only 2,200 people in the country had made Rs 1 crore a year.

The prime minister said the government wanted to ensure that taxpayers were not burdened.

“So far, a process-oriented tax system has been predominant in India. Now it’s being made public. Income tax is necessary for development and taxpayers shouldn’t be charged, ”Modi said at the Times Now Summit.

He acknowledged that there are concerns that some people have managed to avoid taxes while the honest have been punished.

“If a number of people don’t pay taxes and find ways to evade them, the burden will be on those who honestly pay their fees,” he said.

Individual taxpayers were significantly relieved in the Union budget earlier this month, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a drastic reduction in tax rates for those who do not benefit from exemptions. However, income over 15 lakh per year is still taxed at 30%.

Modi continued that a taxpayer charter would end the harassment.

“India is one of the few countries in the world that will have a taxpayer charter that clearly defines taxpayer rights. I want to assure you that tax harassment in our country is a thing of the past. “

He said this is the first time that a government has focused on smaller cities to boost economic development.

“For the first time, a government has focused on small business growth. The new economic centers in India are our Tier II and Tier III cities. “India will not waste time now, it will proceed with confidence,” he said.

And despite a massive economic slowdown that is chasing the country, the prime minister said the goal of reaching $ 5 trillion by 2025 is possible.

“India’s goal over the next 5 years is to become a $ 5 trillion economy. The goal is not easy, but not out of reach. It took India 70 years to hit the $ 3 trillion mark, but no one asked questions about it. It is better to set difficult goals and work hard to achieve them than to stay directional, ”said Modi.