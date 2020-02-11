Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans need a burner in their wide-receiver room. Here are three that the team should target in a free instance.

With the emergence of broad receiver A.J. Brown, the story for the Tennessee Titans is changing. Media units are no longer allowed to exhaust themselves to solve the WR1 problems of the team. And no one needs to worry if Corey Davis will be the outbreak next year.

Instead, we can now project complementary pieces around Brown and Davis. The “Adam Humphries experiment” did not go (so far) as hoped, and although wide receiver Tajae Sharpe is a good route runner and red zone threat, the only “electrical” secondary part in the room was the wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Regarding contracts, the truth is that Humphries is nowhere fast. There is a potential for the Titans after the 2020 season, but he is stuck (except for a transaction that nobody sees coming) for the foreseeable future. His contract is too expensive.

Sharpe is well on the border and has solid hands, but he doesn’t offer much anymore. It is a usable WR4 on a rookie deal and is replaceable. And I love Tajae, so don’t get me wrong, but the Titans can replace it in the design.

Then there is Raymond, whose role was as the ‘burner’ of the team. He offered some versatility in the return and it is undeniable that Titan’s CEO Jon Robinson appreciates Swiss pocket knives. Raymond has a fairly cheap contract for 2020. It’s a shot, but anyway, the Titans have to tackle speed on the perimeter.

Let’s go freakin.

