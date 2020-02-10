Advertisement

FORREST CITY, Ark. – At least three people were shot dead on Monday morning on a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, police said.

The shooting was reported in the morning in Forrest City, about 135 kilometers east of Little Rock, a dispatcher from the Forrest City police department told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Chastity Boyd, the Forrest City Police dispatcher, told The Associated Press that three people had been shot in the Walmart, but she had no information about the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she didn’t know if a suspect had been arrested.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the Walmart phone in an auto parts store.

Bery said she saw a lot of police presence on the Walmart, and Walmart employees seemed to have been evacuated to the parking lot.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, the police said.

Advertisement