On the way to a free agency for 2020, there are three laggards that the Tennessee Titans should focus on.

Before we go any further, this is not an article suggesting a replacement for Tennessee Titans returning Derrick Henry. This is an article about the possible release of RB Dion Lewis, which the Titans could bring in through a free agency to supplement Henry with pass-catching downs.

Also for this exercise I am not considering going back with an RFA status (limited free agent). This is about who is now on the market and is ready for picking.

The Titans are in an excellent position to move on from Lewis in 2020. Per Spotrac, Titans CEO Jon Robinson would only have to eat $ 1.1 million in dead cap to get out of the remaining two years of Lewis’s deal – oh, and be proud.

It is a no brainer. On what ground would a National Football League team continue to pay Lewis north of $ 4 million a year? He wasn’t worth it when the Titans signed him, and he still isn’t. So let’s look at possible substitutes, shall we?

