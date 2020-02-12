Advertisement

During NCIS season 17, episode 16, we see Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Sloane (Maria Bello) approaching. It looks like things are finally warming up between these two. During this episode, Sloane receives a box of chocolate and a dozen roses for Valentine’s Day. She doesn’t know who gave her the candy and the roses, so she walks through the office and shares her unexpected treat with the team.

At one point, Gibbs passes Sloane’s desk and says, “Nice Valentine.” Sloane then offers him some candy. Gibbs takes one and kisses Sloane on the cheek. They become more comfortable with each other and it seems to be a matter of time before they are romantically involved. Although the attraction between Sloane and Gibbs is growing, it does not seem that in the long run this would be a wise love affair. Here is the Cheatsheet from Showbiz about why a relationship between Gibbs and Sloane would never work.

1. Sloane burned out and tried to help Gibbs

Maria Bello and Mark Harmon on the set of NCIS | by Patrick McElhenney / CBS via Getty Images

Sloane always tries to save Gibbs. When he has some kind of personal problems, she is by his side and he tries to make it all better. For example, when Gibbs tried to process everything that happened to Phineas and his mother Sarah (season 17, episode 11), Sloane called to check on him and even waited outside his home, ready to offer comfort. Sloane is a caring person (after all, she is a psychologist), but if she is romantically involved with Gibbs, she may not be able to turn this off. She can stay in ‘savior’ mode because she is so used to communicating with Gibbs in this way.

2. They work together

Mark Harmon and Maria Bello | Patrick Wymore / CBS via Getty Images

Sloane does not report directly to Gibbs, but they still work for the same agency. Certainly, many couples meet each other at work and have successful relationships, but often an office romance does not come true. If things are sour between them, they will still have to see each other at work. This can cause a number of very uncomfortable encounters. Sometimes a member of a couple finds another job when the relationship dissolves, but this would probably not work for Gibbs and Sloane. They love their work too much to leave.

3. Relationships rarely last on “NCIS.”“

Mark Harmon and Maria Bello as Gibbs and Sloane | Bill Inoshita / CBS via Getty Images

There has been a trail of broken hearts at NCIS. No

one can seem to stay in a happy relationship

(So ​​far McGee and Palmer seem to be OK, but that can change at any time).

As we mentioned earlier, someone dies or the couple breaks up. Gibbs

probably has the worst track record when it comes to relationships.

During season 17, episode 10, Gibbs’s friend even refers to

him as a ‘lonely wolf’ and says that this seems to work for him. Gibbs says

that is not always true, but we think he is probably better off himself. we had

hate to see him go out with Sloane just for her with a broken heart or death.

