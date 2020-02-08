Advertisement

The stock market reflects the strength of the US economy, and the employment perspective in the US has been improving for years. Friday’s latest report on employment in January continued the upward trend, with solid job creation and persistent low unemployment.

Although economic strength is generally good for equity investors, there are often some hidden insights among the numbers that everyone is talking about. Below we will discuss the three best takeaways that you need to know from the January job report.

1. The headlines show a healthy economy

The wage relationship for non-agricultural workers increased by 225,000 in January. That number was higher than the approximately 160,000 to 170,000 jobs that most economists wanted to see, and surpassed the average of 175,000 a month that the US economy saw in 2019.

The unemployment rate also remained at historically low levels. The percentage of 3.6% for January was only one tenth of a percentage point higher than the previous month.

The average hourly wage increased by $ 0.07 to $ 28.44 per hour. That brings wages to 3.1% in the last 12 months, which some generally consider a worrying sign of inflation, were it not for other signs in the economy that price pressure remains under control and does not cause a recession.

2. Where the jobs were

It is tempting to think that the number of jobs is increasing across the board, but they are often concentrated in certain industries. In January there were different power areas. The construction sector has won 44,000 jobs, with special contract work being given a major boost. Healthcare provided 36,000 jobs, as did the leisure and hospitality sector.

A big winner in the past year was professional and business services. Although the 21,000-month increase in employment was not the leader, the industry has created 390,000 jobs in the last 12 months – a major contributor to employment growth.

However, some industries have been omitted. The most striking blow came in the manufacturing industry, where 12,000 jobs were lost. In particular, the motor vehicles and parts segment suffered a decrease of 11,000 jobs in January.

3. More people are actively looking for work

One of the concerns some have experienced during economic expansion over the past decade was how much of the potential workforce is actually employed or actively seeking work. The most widely used unemployment measure only looks at those who have not fully left the labor force, and data occasionally showed that some people simply seemed to give up giving up a job.

However, the January report tells a different story. The employment rate increased to 63.4%, and although it was only a 0.2 percentage point increase from December, it was also the highest level of participation since early 2013. In addition, the number of unemployed who re-entered the labor market increased by 183,000 , or 11% – which shows that some people who were previously discouraged from searching decided to try their job again.

Cause for enthusiasm

From an investor’s point of view, a good job report in January is positive for many stocks. Healthy wage increases should help American consumers to keep spending, and that should help the companies that deliver the goods and services that consumers want. Strength in different sectors of the labor market shows that there is a lot of activity in those areas, with positive implications for construction shares, health care shares and shares of companies in the travel and leisure industry.

The one-month measurements are not that important in themselves, but the January employment report showed continued exciting trends that were encouraging. These figures suggest that investors can look forward with high expectations that the economy can remain strong in the near future.

This article originally appeared in the Motley Fool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

