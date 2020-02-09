Advertisement

A mother and her six children died when a fire destroyed their home in central Mississippi early Saturday, the authorities said.

The father was the only survivor of the fire at 12:30 p.m. in Clinton, a town of approximately 26,500 people just outside the capital of Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones told The Associated Press.

He was taken to a local hospital but wanted to “stay at the scene,” said Jones.

Jones later published a list of those killed: Brittney Presley [33] and her children Landon Brookshire [15]; Lane Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcom Presley, 4; and Felicity Presley, 1.

The scene in the house later in the day was one of the devastations. The charred remains of the one-story wooden frame house, which was partially covered with melted siding, were visible in the burned-out garage along with the remains of an off-road vehicle. Clothes, toys and furniture were scattered around the courtyard when the firefighters fought the fire. Burglar slats were seen in the windows or in some cases on the lawn. It was not immediately known whether they had prevented the escape from the fire.

Nearby, under a tree, someone had left a bouquet of carnations.

The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said. He said the house was built around 1951. He has no information about whether it is equipped with smoke detectors.

Jones said the family church had set up a GoFundMe site to raise money for medical and funeral expenses.

