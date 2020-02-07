Advertisement

Okay, let’s be honest – we all know who the true love of your life is: your best friend. Partners come and go, and while some may stay, you will always have your friends no matter what. That is why it is also important to shower them with love on Valentine’s Day. So what is a good idea for a best friend Valentine’s Day gift?

Before diving, think about the relationship you have with your best friend. After all, they are your * real * soulmate and nobody knows them better than you. Do you constantly send GIFs back and forth to each other? Do you have your own small book club? Do you constantly help each other with setting up the perfect Instagram photo? Are you two desperately hoping that tea parties will one day become something?

Regardless of the type of relationship that you and your best friend have, this Valentine’s Day Gift Guide must be suitable for any type of best friend combination. It’s a mix of classic pieces, gifts with hidden jokes and thoughtful, sweet ways to show your friend how much they mean to you. For the wine lovers, the fashion obsessed and even the aspiring writers, there is a gift in this guide for every conceivable best friend.

1. Enter the love diary

One of my best friends recently sent one of these to me, and I sobbed all the way. Show your friend how much he means to you by completing this book and sending it to him.

2. Heart tea cups

Are you and your friend obsessed with throwing tea? Buy them a set and throw one together with your friends for Galentine Day.

3. Strawberry field Tea mug

Or if your friend is a tea lover who needs to take a cup every day to go to work, then buy this ceramic strawberry mug with a lid that also serves as a saucer.

4. Bae gold necklace

Show your friend that they are the real boss on this V-Day.

5. Love card holder

A smart accessory that helps your friend keep all his important cards in one place? That is true love.

6. I miss your face candy

If your best friend is far away, show them how much you love their face with this box of chocolates.

7. Besties book

Give the book lover in your life what they really want: more books to fill their impressive library.

8. Heart balloon set

If your bestie is obsessed with taking Instagram photos, take them on a photo shoot and give them these heart balloons as an accessory.

9. Ponytail holder set

Are you tired of your best friend always asking for a hair band? Buy a set for them.

10. French fries for boys Coozie

Because it’s just so honest and you have to remind your friend that fries always come first.

11. Personalized journal

Are you best friends with the aspiring novelist? Give them a personalized diary to outline all their thoughts for their new book.

12. Valentine’s day heart socks

What better way to say that I love you than with socks? But seriously, there is nothing better.

13. Heart-shaped S’more

If your friend is obsessed with chocolate, this marshmallow heart s’more is the perfect treat for V-Day.

14. Valentine’s day trip coffee mug

If your friend is essentially Lorelai Gilmore when it comes to coffee, then buy this Valentine’s Day themed coffee mug.

15. Blush round sunglasses

These blushing round sunglasses are perfect at any time of the year.

16. Love Potion mug

Do you and your best friend always buy cheap mugs from each other? Then this will be perfect.

17. Bring me wine socks

More socks, but this time you let your friend know what’s really important, wink.

18. Wine Is My Valentine Stemless Wine Glass

Of course with the wine socks.

19. Bracelet for best friends

The small inscription on the inside of the bracelet looks a bit like your own hidden secret.

20. The original love bomb

Serve a large old glass of love with one of these sweet mason jars.

21. Girl Power patch

Super cute with a touch of nostalgia, this iron on patch touches all the right brands. Also buy one for yourself so that you can match.

22. BFF travel mug

You two may be best friends, but coffee is the real MVP.

23. Best friends heart key chain

If it is a key ring accessory, does that make the whole of the best friend charm bracelet a little more mature? Um, what difference does it make, they’re cute. Anyway.

24. Rock crystal with strass

If your best friend despises cheesy gifts, buy them something they’ll actually always use – like this rhinestone choker.

25. She Is Fierce Pencil Pouch

Get your friend motivated to do their best with this pencil bag that says it all.

26. Hello beautiful wallet mirror

You can never really go wrong with wallet mirrors – especially in the age of lipstick and eyebrows.

27. Hearts cold cup

Give your friend the gift of hydration with a new cold cup that they can carry with them all day.

28. Single, taken, hungry mug

For an even nicer unveiling, you get a dozen donuts for this mug.

29. Red lips wallet

This lip purse is a nice addition to your friend’s wardrobe, regardless of their style.

30. Small heart dish

If your best friend always wears a set of rings, give them a small dish to put on their bedside table that collects all their jewelry at the end of the night.

31. You are my person mug

Tell your person how much they mean to you.

32. Heart earrings

For your BFF who loves accessories, these red and pink heart earrings will be a great addition to their collection.

33. T-shirt with heart print

Equip your stylish BFF with this heart-printed T-shirt that brightens up their drawer with plain T-shirts.

34. Charm friendship bracelets

Because you are never too old to match your BFF!

35. Flower vase

And finally, fill this flower vase with flowers to remind your best friend how much they mean to you.

