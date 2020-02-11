Advertisement

The number of individuals in Hawaii under compulsory quarantine for the corona virus jumped to 36 at night, including a man isolated at the Pearl Harbor base.

State health officials said Monday that they were monitoring 27 people, but the number would fluctuate as more travelers are led to Honolulu, one of the 11 airports designated by the federal government to receive all flights from China to the US.

A “few dozen” more travelers who were in China within 14 days have probably already gone through the state and to other mainland states, where they must be in self-quarantine for 14 days, Lt said. Gov Josh Green, who acts as governor this week.

Advertisement

He did a FaceTime interview with the Hawaiian resident who visited Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and is in mandatory quarantine in Pearl Harbor. The individual is still healthy, cooperative and “did not want to compromise anyone in his community or family,” he said.

“They were there before the outbreak and before the quarantine was announced,” Green said, adding that the individual is an old Hawaii resident who previously lived in China. “It seems that the person was there for a few weeks – a mix of work and visiting people they knew. It came as a surprise that quarantines would come, but they did not want to defy quarantine. “

Green added that the resident asked for extra blankets and other facilities and asked for “a little outside” to be able to walk 10 or 15 meters around the quarantine facility for the next two weeks, “all of whom would be away from people.”

“The person will have to be completely limited to the area,” he said. “They will not allow contact with other people.”

Although direct flights from China to Hawaii have been suspended, travelers who have been to China come to Hawaii via other countries. Those who have been to Hubei in the last two weeks or are considered high risk must complete a 14-day Pearl Harbor quarantine, the incubation period for the virus that has killed more than 1,000 and infected more than 42,000 in mainland so far from China.

The other 35 people on Oahu who have been somewhere else in China are in “self-quarantine” at home or in hotel rooms, where they are followed several times a day by phone, text or video conferencing. Health officials can also perform sampling to ensure that they stay away from the public.

The US declared a public health emergency due to the outbreak and imposed a temporary ban on foreign nationals who have recently traveled to the country – unlike close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents.

Meanwhile, two asylum seekers from China who tried to flee the deadly virus, also known as COVID-19, were recently detained at the airport by US immigration and customs enforcement. One of the asylum seekers was taken to the hospital because of a heart condition that has since improved, Green said.

Health officials are expected to be able to test for corona virus locally this weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have distributed test kits to affected states to speed up screening.

“It was a very dynamic week. We believe we have put together the most extensive state response in the country. We were on my guard this week, a very solid screening system that clearly worked,” said Green. “Every other state is worse than us. In many cases there have been hundreds of people who had to keep an eye on them. Everyone is currently sensitive to travelers from China, so we are careful. “

Advertisement