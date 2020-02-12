Advertisement

TORONTO –

A further 39 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, but it is unclear whether Canadians are involved in these new infections.

Princess Cruises confirmed the new cases early Wednesday morning local time.

“We are following the guidelines of the Japanese Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases,” the cruise line said in a statement.

Eight Canadians are among at least 174 passengers who have tested positive for the new corona virus. An estimated 3,700 people are on board the ship, where they are asked to stay in their cabins.

The ship will remain in quarantine until February 19 in the waters of Yokohama.

A Canadian couple on board told CTV’s Evan Solomon on Monday that “stress levels are starting to rise.”

“We can see the ambulances coming and going. Today was especially bad. We had many more passengers and crew members who came with the virus and they were removed all day, “Trudy Clement said on Monday.

“There are three other Canadians who are just above us, and we exchange news back and forth … They have the same mentality as us: it is (that) this is not a good place to be.”

The worldwide death toll from the virus has surpassed 1,000, with a further 42,000 infections in at least 25 countries.

With files from Alexandra Jones of CTV

