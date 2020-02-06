Advertisement

A concert venue in Dublin apologized to a young man who claimed that security guards told him he wasn’t a man because of his clothes.

High school graduate David Tynan described his shock and humiliation when he claimed he was not the man of a security guard who refused to search his bag at a 3Arena Jonas Brothers concert last Friday.

The 18-year-old from Swords, who is a make-up artist, told Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 that the security guard on the male search line had opened his bag of make-up and make-up brushes and asked David to step aside so that he could instead can be searched by a security guard.

David says he was told @ 3ArenaDublin “I’m not looking for you, you’re not a man for me.” Leagh, who was there, tells @joeliveline that he was searched by a female security guard instead #liveline pic.twitter.com/WKRdD2vKrf

– Liveline (@rteliveline) February 6, 2020

David’s friend Leagh, who was in a queue nearby, said she heard the security guard tell him, “I’m not looking for you, you’re not a man for me.”

David was wearing makeup at the concert, but said he was dressed in men’s clothing, including cargo pants and boots.

“I felt so bad and so degraded. It was just a terrible feeling. I’m still shaken,” he said.

“I go to 3Arena to have fun. I paid money for a ticket and I don’t go there to be ill-treated or judged by anyone. It was really shocking to hear that.”

A 3Arena spokesman said: “We apologize for the confusion regarding the gender of the concert goers.”

