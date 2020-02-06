Advertisement

With the Tennessee Titans probably on the market for a backup quarterback in 2020, here are four options to focus on.

Maybe nobody in the NFL knows how important it is to have a good backup quarterback than the Tennessee Titans.

In 2019, Tennessee was unsure of what to expect from former starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who had been confronted with injuries and inconsistency in the past. The Titans were so insecure that they did not renew his contract after the fifth year option of his new deal.

As an insurance policy, General Manager Jon Robinson acquired quarterback Ryan Tannehill of the Miami Dolphins after the 2018 season and this proved to be the most important step Robinson would make.

Advertisement

After Mariota flared for various reasons and the Titans went 2-4 nowhere, the team turned to Tannehill, who could increase the attack and compile a 7-3 record in the last 10 games that eventually resulted in a playoff berth as seed no. 6 in the AFC.

While Tannehill seems to be the answer that is progressing and will almost certainly be brought back, the Titans would be wise to have another insurance policy behind them in an experienced backup because Tannehill has its own share of injuries in the past treated.

And because of Tannehill’s injury history, quarterbacks from free agents looking for a start can reach Tennessee as their destination. In addition, the run-heavy approach of the Titans makes the work of every quarterback easier.

The Titans already have Logan Woodside quarterback on the roster after he was signed for a futures contract, but there is no record of making sure that he would be slack with any success if Tannehill were injured.

What the Titans need is a man who still gives them a chance to win games if the worst happens, or at least if Tannehill is forced to miss a game or two. As we saw in 2019, any game can be the difference between the playoffs and an early end of the season.

Without further ado, here are four experienced backups that the Titans should focus on in a free agency if they decide not to draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL 2020 version.

Advertisement