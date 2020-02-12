Do you remember the last Mercury retrograde period in November 2019? The retrograde itself barely avoided hitting one of the big winter vacations – but Mercury’s pre-retrograde shadow period, also known as Mercury retroshade, nevertheless ended up ruining our vacation plans by handing out a Mercury retroshade Thanksgiving. This time, the stars have decided to throw a cosmic key into another public holiday by serving us a Mercury retroshade Valentine’s Day.

While the upcoming Mercury retrograde period officially begins on February 16, the retro shadow (which takes place about two weeks before and after a retrograde) began on February 2 – meaning that Valentine’s Day is well within its limits. Mercury retrogrades are notorious for fueling chaos and accidents when it comes to planning, timing, traveling, clear thinking and clear communication, so we definitely need to take some precautions if we want to keep our plans (and relationships!) Work order coming Valentine’s Day.

“In general, this transit will be the most intense – and useful – for water signs, and the most challenging for fire signs,” says astrologer Narayana Montúfar. Waterbabys Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces have to brace themselves for a number of potentially heavy but certainly transforming shifts that are starting to take place this Valentine’s Day. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, on the other hand, need to be extra careful in confirming the details of their Valentine’s Day plans and to be more aware of the way they communicate with their romantic partners.

A handful of characters that previously went through this loving vacation unscathed. View the constellations least affected by Mercury retroshade Valentine’s Day 2020.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

You feel extra fluttering about your current romantic outlook this Valentine’s Day, Taurus, so don’t be afraid of the retro shadow when it comes to visiting the city for a fun date night. You want to get in touch with someone deeply and build a connection, and now it’s a good time to plant the seeds. If you have a partner, the retro shadow can cause some minor tensions in your relationship, but you can easily navigate through these bumps by listening to your partner before you draw conclusions.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

The romantic in you comes to this Valentine’s Day, Libra! You feel the hearts and flowers vibes and loving on your beloved left and right. “(You will) want to shower your date or partner with gifts and affection,” says Montúfar. “Keep in mind that your plans can change abruptly at the last minute … going with the flow will be the key.”

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

Although some signs will drown in drama, you’ll be spared the typical negative effects of the retro shadow, Cap. “Valentine’s Day will be a gentle ride for you,” says Montúfar. “Although those around you may be hot and awkward, you will be far too cool to be influenced by drama – making big plans is strongly encouraged.” It is the perfect day to take a risk and follow your heart!

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Tina Gong / bustle

The retro shadow can bring up some emotional issues on Valentine’s Day – but it’s not something you can’t easily handle with a little extra patience, Aquarius. “The tension within a relationship can pop up for you and you may have to put a lot of effort into it,” says Montúfar. “However, if the situation escalates too much, it might be better to just let it rest and treat it later so that you can actually celebrate it.”