Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means that many of us are planning something fun with our partners and friends to celebrate. Unfortunately, there is some astrological chaos on the horizon, and it wants to mess with our Valentine’s Day plans. Yes, I am talking about Mercury retrograde winter 2020, which starts on February 16 – but more specifically, the pre-retrograde shadow period (also known as Mercury retroshade), which starts two weeks earlier, on February 2.

Mercury retrogrades and their previous retro shadows are notorious to mess up our plans, confuse our text messages and throw keys in our ability to communicate everything clearly. And this season’s Mercury retrograde is in Pisces, a sensitive water sign, making us feel Valentine’s Day even more emotional and confused under the retro-shady influence.

The retro shadow makes it difficult for some constellations, but the overall astrology for the day is not all bad. “This year, Valentine’s Day will be a mixed bag,” says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. “On the one hand, the moon in sexy Scorpio will make harmonious contact with both Jupiter and Neptune to make us celebrate big and put us in the mood for lusty romance.” In other words, we will be surrounded by intense feelings thanks to the Scorpio moon, but Jupiter’s influence will also make us feel festive, happy and ready for fun – which is a good omen for a romantic Valentine’s Day.

But then of course we also have the influence of the retroshade that raises its ugly head – and we have to prepare for the consequences if we want to give our Valentine’s Day plans a chance. “Unfortunately, while communicator Mercury is preparing to go retrograde two days later (February 16), our plans may be delayed and there may also be misunderstandings,” says Montúfar. A little pre-planning and extra well-considered communication will now go a long way.

Although everyone will undoubtedly feel the frustrating effects of this transition, there are a few constellations that are most affected by Mercury retroshade on Valentine’s Day that will make things feel even more intense. Read on to find out if your sign is one of them – and what to expect if it is.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

You feel extra impulsively in love with Valentine’s Day, Ram. But diving into something before considering the outcome is never a good idea under a Mercury retroshade transit, so try to restrain yourself. “With Mercury about to turn retrograde in your twelfth house of secrets, and the moon in Scorpio to emphasize your eighth house of transformation, this is a time to stop and think before you act,” says Montúfar. “Making hasty decisions doesn’t solve anything, but stopping to reflect will do – as you will gradually realize in the next three weeks.” Take it easy and everything will be fine.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

With Mercury retroshade taking place in a co-water sign, you will probably feel its effects a little heavier than most. But if there’s something that retroshades are good for, it’s resetting and judging – and you get that opportunity in a relationship this Valentine’s Day, Scorpio. “Resetting the energy within an important relationship will be your theme for Valentine’s Day,” says Montúfar. “Fortunately, you get the chance to discuss a topic that was not discussed before. And this time … it will be resolved forever!” Take advantage of this moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

Expect the unexpected this Valentine’s Day, Sag, because the retro shadow reveals all sorts of revelations, in your love life and otherwise. “Surprises will be the name of the game for you – and how you deal with it is the key to a fun evening, no matter what happens,” says Montúfar. “Under this bad weather it is best to make chill plans and to enjoy the ride as much as possible.” Life is a roller coaster, but that’s how you like it. Keep an open mind and go with the flow, and you will be golden.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

This retrograde cycle spends most of its reign of terror in your sign, Pisces. But luckily you can bypass any cosmic drama on Valentine’s Day by following the communication with your partner and keeping your stress level under control. “Although Mercury retro shadow in your plate can cause changes in plans or misunderstandings, the moon in watery palate sign Scorpio will help you feel at ease,” says Montúfar. “If you stay inside or do something quietly, you’ll stay happy and comfortable tonight.” Keep it cool and enjoy the ride.

***

If your character is hit hard on Valentine’s Day with retroshade drama, don’t stress. Just keep things cool and don’t forget to take the right precautions to avoid falling for the usual transit tricks. Do that and you will definitely survive this Valentine’s Day – and who knows? Maybe it’s the most romantic ever.