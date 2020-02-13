If you are concerned about your heart health, it might be nice to know that there is an app for that. These apps can help you find out more about your heart rate, your training levels and more. And while many health-related apps encourage users to keep track of calories, many people want to avoid certain statistics. If you want to follow your heart health without counting calories, there is also an app for that.

Calorie counts are a great way to talk about energy consumption, which is why many apps use them to calculate “calories in” versus “calories out”. However, heart health applications do not have to contain calorie tracking to be effective. Focusing on calorie counts can divert attention from a broader picture of holistic health. Making sure you focus on a variety of unprocessed foods is more important for heart health than counting calories, says Manhattan Cardiology DO and Dr. Cardiologist. Roshini Malaney.

Keeping track of your calories can be useful for some people, Dr. says. Malaney against Bustle. But for people in recovery for disturbed eating, heart health trackers that do not measure calories can really be helpful in avoiding that potentially triggering metric. These four apps can help you approach your cardio care in a body-neutral way.

1. Immediate heartbeat

Available on your Android or iPhone for $ 1.99, plus premium subscription levels, this app offers a very visual way to keep track of your stress levels and heart rate. Direct heart rate can give you insight into how your stress levels relate to your heart rate and how sitting versus standing influences your beats per minute. By monitoring your heart rate over time, you can determine which types of health practices work best for your heart

2. Cardiograph

If you are looking for a free and interactive experience to monitor your heart health, Cardiograph might be for you. This free heart rate monitor for your Android or iPhone measures your heart rate and is compatible with smart watches with heart rate sensors. If you are looking for a way to form a community around your heart health, Cardiograph can also create multiple profiles for your family and friends so that you can use the same account to improve your heart health (a kind of Netflix profiles) but for your physical heart).

3. Cardiogram

If you have an Apple Watch, Fitbit or other heart rate sensor, you may want to synchronize it with Cardiogram (yep, “gram”, not “graph”). With room to keep track of your heart rate, workouts, and overall activity levels, you can invite friends to use the app with you and compete on the leaderboard for those who can register the most steps.

This app can also help you keep up with other habits, such as developing a mindfulness exercise, taking a daily bike ride, or improving your sleep quality. These built-in functions can help you notice your current patterns and create new ones. However, these features are based on a subscription that you can get for $ 14.99 a month, or pay $ 99 in advance.

4. CardioVisual

Although it is not strictly a heart rate monitor, the CardioVisual app is a health education app made by cardiologist that you definitely want to have in your corner if you want to know more about your cardiovascular health. The app has a huge library with videos, articles and infographics for viewing, reading, sharing and downloading for offline viewing. So if part of your health journey armed your heart with knowledge, this might be the app for you.

Monitoring your heart health is a lot easier if you don’t have to think about certain statistics that can be harmful to your emotional and physical health. Of course, no app can replace the information you get from your doctor, but information about your health in your pocket can help you much more to take your health into account in less stressful ways. And less stress is great for heart health, so really, everyone wins.

Experts:

Dr. Roshini Malaney, DO, cardiologist with Manhattan Cardiology.