“Congratulations to those men,” Issa Rae said tiredly via live stream last month when she and John Cho announced this year’s Oscar nominations for best director, a category in which – once again – no women were recognized. Since 2011, only one woman, Greta Gerwig, has received a nod for direction. (She was excluded from this year’s list for her acclaimed remake of Little Women.) Sobering as it is, it’s not all bad news: four of the five films nominated for Best Documentary Feature are directed or co-directed by women, two of them are younger than 30 years.

The documentary category has traditionally been welcoming to female directors: more than half of the winners of the last decade came from women, including last year’s Free Solo, co-directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Here the four filmmakers share their hopes on Sundays, the stories behind their films and their thoughts about the annual genius of the Academy.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Caroline Wurtzel / Bustle

Waad al-Kateab, 29 (for Sama, co-director)

Waad al-Kateab’s burning first-person report on the Syrian civil war is addressed to her daughter Sama, who was born in war-torn Aleppo. For two years the videographer had sent footage to the Channel 4 News of Great Britain from the last remaining hospital in the city, with evidence that civilians were the target of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. After she and her husband fled Aleppo in 2016 and finally applied for asylum in the UK, al-Kateab and her co-director Edward Watts began working on the documentary.

“In the beginning I didn’t want to make it personal at all,” says al-Kateab, 29, “but I realized that the way to engage people in the story was to make a personal connection … So we started to to play more with its structure and style, to find out how you can make more of it. “The ongoing voiceover felt natural, because” even before Sama was born, I talked to her. “

She’s not sure when her daughter, now four, will watch the movie, “but she knows there’s a movie called For Sama, and she’s excited about it.” In December, Sama accidentally found the trailer on YouTube. “I didn’t want her to look at it, but I also thought she would be going at some point, and maybe it will be when I’m not there. So let me be next to her,” she says. “She asked “Mama, mama, what happened to Sama?” And seemed pretty nervous. I put my arm around her and said: ‘Sama, everything is fine! You are here!'”

With herself and newborn Sama as central characters in the film, al-Kateab explores the war trauma through a clearly feminine lens. Regarding the lack of female directors in Hollywood, she says: “In my country we see Hollywood as this beautiful, clear example in the world, so (to see this) was really shocking.”

Jemal Countess / Getty Images, Caroline Wurtzel / Bustle

Petra Costa, 36 (The edge of democracy, director)

“It was a huge surprise and honor,” says Brazilian director Petra Costa about the Oscar nomination of her film. “It is so important for Brazil to have this recognition in a year in which the government attacks national cinema and censors individual filmmakers.”

The Edge of Democracy investigates the ideological dividing lines in Brazil through the rise and fall of two Brazilian presidents: leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, imprisoned in 2018 for corruption and money laundering, and the first female president of the country, Dilma Rousseff, who was accused of corruption in 2016. (Both Lula and Rousseff have called their accusations political coups.) “I think all my films are about trauma,” says Costa, 36, “but with this film it’s on a larger scale. It’s a political trauma. So much of our lives all over the world. “Costa initially intended to make a film only about Rousseff’s charges, but” the story continued with these plot twists from House of Cards, to the point where the show even tweeted about it ! ”

The reaction of the Brazilian government has been openly hostile. The extreme right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, called it a good film “for those who love to eat vultures,” and culture secretary Roberto Alvim called “fiction,” who was fired shortly after because of paraphrasing the Nazis. propagandist Joseph Goebbels in a speech. “(His comments) have revealed so much about the DNA of this government and how it has discredited the truth to destroy freedom of expression and the media,” says Costa, noting the global trend in northern government Trump is reflected. “If you understand how democracy in Brazil has been hijacked, you understand that it can happen anywhere – polarization, fake news, manipulation of the judiciary and constitution for political gain and media attacks.”

Regarding gender inequality at the Oscars? “We just have to keep taking space, because these stories matter,” she says. “Having female directors changes which stories are told.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Caroline Wurtzel / Bustle

Tamara Kotevska, 26 (Honeyland, co-director)

Tamara Kotevska was not surprised to be nominated in the Documentary category. “But two nominations? That was a huge surprise, “says the North Macedonian director, referring to the second nod of her film for Best International Feature Film – Oscar’s rarity in a category that is historically recognized scripted films.” This is the biggest prize for us , because it shows that the rules are changing and that form is becoming less important than content and stories. “

Honeyland tells the story of the last woman in Europe who works as a wild beekeeper, whose Macedonian livelihood is threatened by the arrival of a neighboring Turkish family, breaking a cardinal beekeeping rule by taking so much honey that no one is left behind for the bees. “If we don’t give back to nature, we will all be destroyed,” says Kotevska of the central conflict of the film, a powerful allegory for the climate crisis. “Bees are just a symbol of every natural resource that we use excessively.”

While both Kotevska and her co-director, Ljubomir Stefanov, speak Macedonian, their Turkish subjects did not. “It was a long discussion whether (the family) should continue to speak their own language or whether they should speak Macedonian,” she says. “We decided to let them be themselves and to struggle with this later in the process.” In the end, the directors searched more than 400 hours of material in languages ​​they didn’t understand; they started editing on mute awaiting a translation. “By focusing on the visuals, you create something that is understandable everywhere, even without the subtitles,” she says of the process.

As far as Hollywood politics is concerned, she is stunned. “The film industry in Macedonia is actually more and more women than men,” she says. “It’s embarrassing that it’s actually a question to discuss.”

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images, Caroline Wurtzel / Bustle

Julia Reichert, 73 (American Factory, co-director)

When directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar set out to make a documentary about the opening of a Chinese-owned factory near their home town of Dayton, Ohio, the real couple expected a local story. “But in the end it was all about globalization and what it looks like on a human level,” says Reichert, who is making her fourth return to the Oscars this weekend.

Her 50-year career makes her no stranger to the gender dynamics of the industry. “Let’s face it – feature films have a lot more money, ego, and people involved,” she says, acknowledging the lower barriers to entry for documentaries. “In the past, female filmmakers had to fit into patriarchy, or they were punished by never making another film.”

In American Factory, the first Netflix release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, the directors were given access to the Dayton factory and its Chinese equivalent, allowing portraits to be made of the lives of their test subjects. Shortly after the opening of the Ohio plant, employees began to worry about wages and safety, and tried to unite. “(CEO Cao Dewang) has taken the road to embrace the film and say,” Yes, we made mistakes, “says Reichert.” He is proud that he is open and transparent. “She also hopes that viewers “We can all see where things are going, where employees are beaten, have no voice, have (work) longer hours and hardly have a small apartment,” she says. “This is a big shift.” of the working class middle class, and I hope it raises the question, is this the kind of world we want to live in? “

