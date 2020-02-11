Advertisement

“Nanny Mcphee” actor Raphael Coleman died at the age of 25.

The news comes from his stepfather, Carsten Jensen. The Danish author and columnist shared the loss on February 9 with an extensive Facebook message.

He wrote in part:

“I think there’s nothing that makes death so unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. Life itself is sabotaged. It just happened with my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph, only 25, died last Friday. He sank in the middle of a journey without prior health problems and could not be recovered. I met Raph when he was six years old and we were so close. “

What many may not know is that Coleman’s career extended far beyond his role as Eric in “Nanny Mcphee”. Here are four things we know about the child star:

He was very much like Eric

Coleman and his character Eric shared a passion for science. In “Nanny Mcphee,” Coleman played a boy whose interests resembled those of his future self.

“He was a child actor in the popular British comedy Nanny Mcphee, where he played himself with great talent, a little red-haired boy who always mixed explosive chemical ingredients,” Jensen wrote about his late stepson.

According to Jensen, Coleman started his solo exploration of the world when he turned 18. After his departure, “he became a biologist, suitable for a Buddhist monastery in Thailand, spent a year in the jungle of Costa Rica and six months in Indonesia, where he was eligible for a diploma as a diver.”

He has other movie credits:

The acting career of Coleman did not stop after his role “Nanny Mcphee”. The star also appeared in a thriller, “The Fourth Kind,” and a horror movie, “It’s Alive.” Both films were released in 2009.

Coleman also played in “Edward’s Turmoil”, a short film in which he played the grandson of an old man who tormented him with curses.

Jensen noted in his post that his stepson was a successful actor, but “he wanted to become a scientist, not to blow up something like his figure in Nanny Mcphee, but to save the planet.”

He was a climate activist:

The 25-year-old star was a strong advocate of the environment. Coleman included the expression ‘Climate Activism’ in his Instagram biography, along with ‘wildlife’, ‘adventure’ and ‘ecology’. He was also the founder of an organization called The Wild Work, a defender of the earth focused on ‘celebrating nature and those who protect and restore it. “

According to Jensen, Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox, was “one of the first and most active members” of Extinction Rebellion, a British activist group against climate change.

The group wrote a statement in honor of Coleman on their website:

“James” Iggy “Fox died on February 6. He was 25, had given up a career in science to become a member of XR and fought hard for the cause, especially for indigenous rights. Iggy was a burning, clear soul and he will be deeply missed by all of us. “

He was arrested several times:

The scientist’s late passion for change led him to come to terms with law enforcement a few times. Jensen detailed those experiences in his post about Coleman’s death.

“Under the name Iggy Fox, he [Exhibition Rebellion] controlled the use of social media, spoke during demonstrations, and was repeatedly arrested,” he recalled. “By April he should have been accused of painting the Brazilian embassy with red when the Amazon jungle was on fire. He did not want a lawyer, but he wrote himself to his defense court when he died. “

Moreover, Jensen revealed how Coleman could smile while being arrested.

“There is a video of the arrest [Brazilian embassy],” he explained. “Two gigantic agents take Raph away with serious faces. Raph smiles. There is an inequality about his smile, not a cheap triumph, only a knowledge that he is doing the right thing. It is this smile that is the gift for us. There is an expectation in the faces of young people, a sun in their eyes, a vital idealism that we should not betray. That’s all Raph was. “

Raphaël Coleman during “Nanny McPhee” London Premiere Photo: Fred Duval / FilmMagic

