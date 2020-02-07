Advertisement

A four-year-old boy who was kidnapped outside his home at the Bhalswa dairy in northern Delhi last week was sold three times before being rescued by the Bulandshahr police in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said.

Investigators said a couple who paid Rs 4.5 lakh for the boy wanted a healthy child because their own 18-year-old son was physically disabled.

The kidnapped boy lives with his parents in Bhalswa Dairy. His father does odd jobs while his mother is a housewife.

He played in front of his house on January 31 when he was missing. His mother turned to the police, whereupon a kidnapping case was registered, and investigators began to scan CCTV recordings, said DCP Gaurav Sharma (outer northern district).

“Recordings from one of the cameras showed a woman taking the child away. We identified her as a 28-year-old rummy who lives in the same neighborhood, ”said the DCP.

Rummy told the police that she had kidnapped the child at the behest of a man living in Hapur, Kapil. The police arrested Kapil and his wife and learned that they had sold the child to a man whose job they had outsourced to Rummy. Kapil was paid 70,000 rupees for this work, the police said.

This middleman is on the run, one reason why the police didn’t identify him to the media.

But after the chain, the police reached a couple in Bulandshahar that the child had finally bought for 4.5 lakh, the DCP said. While the husband remains on the run, Sunita, 50, was arrested and the boy was rescued on Tuesday at her request.

Another investigator said the couple wanted a healthy son. “Whether this couple asked the middleman to kidnap or otherwise arrange a child will be confirmed if we arrest the two escaping suspects,” said the investigator. Raise racket.

