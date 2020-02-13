Money can’t give you love, but it can give you a nice bomb on Valentine’s Day. Of course we don’t all want to take out a loan to have a nice evening with the one with the most love, whether it’s your partner, your Tinder crush or yourself and your Netflix account. If you are looking for Valentine’s Day deals, exclusive and free gifts, welcome. You have arrived at the right and economical place.

Make no mistake: we are going fast on Valentine’s Day. The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that we will spend more than $ 27.4 billion on Valentine’s Day 2020 in the US Although an investigation from the NRF in 2019 shows that we generally celebrate Valentine’s Day less – slightly more than half of the adults said they were planning Day compared to 60% in total – we certainly have not cut spending.

In addition to flowers, cards, jewelry and chocolate, we collectively spend most of our money on Valentine’s Day for a night out. That date evening – whether it’s a dinner at a restaurant or ordering your favorite takeaway – add up to $ 4.3 billion, according to the NRF. If you do not want to go too fast this Valentine’s Day, or if you just want a few extra affordable goodies in addition to your big-ticket items, there are still deals and freebies for you. Here are 40 different deals, exclusive offers and freebies for Valentine’s Day 2020.

DINING OUT

Olive garden

California Pizza Kitchen (runs until 17 February): In addition to offering pizza with a heart-shaped crust, CPK offers a Valentine meal for two for $ 35. Love never has to say, “ehh how are we going to split this bill?”

Chili’s (until February 29): All month long you can get a $ 5 “Hearts on Fire” margarita made with Maker’s Mark bourbon, Lunazul tequila, Fireball whiskey, fresh sour and cherry grenadine.

Firehouse Subs (after 4 p.m. on February 14): If you don’t have dinner reservations until late on Valentine’s Day, go to Firehouse Subs after 4 p.m. for dinner for dinner. You get a free medium or large sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and a drink. Double dinner for everyone!

Fogo de Chão (13 – 16 February): The Brazilian steakhouse offers couples eating in the restaurant a free food menu between 13 February and 16 February. That food menu can be exchanged for a full churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch of equal or higher value. In other words, if you dine at Fogo de Chão on Valentine’s Day, you will receive an extra meal to redeem for free later.

Moe’s (February 14): Moe’s know that the only thing better than queso is free queso. Via the Moe app you can get a free side of queso on Valentine’s Day, the perfect gift for every hard-to-shop valentine.

Olive Garden (from 13 February while supplies last): You can get a bouquet of breadsticks at Olive Garden restaurants, the tastier alternative to flowers. If you want to take your meal, you can get a three-course “Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two” for $ 34.99.

QDOBA (February 14): In perhaps the most humiliating promotion, the Mexican-style chain returns “QDOBA for a kiss”, a deal where guests get a free entry when they buy an entry (of equal or higher value) AND share a kiss with someone or something . Kiss your girlfriend. Kiss your mother. Kiss your quesadilla. Just do it at a participating location on February 14 if you want it to deliver your free QDOBA.

Red lobster (until stocks last 10 February): The seafood restaurant offers a limited edition of heart-shaped “You’s My Lobster” boxes filled with warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Ruth’s Chris (7 – 16 February): The steak chain offers two different perfect date night deals: a 40 oz. porterhouse for two for $ 129 or the Celebration Surf and Turf for $ 50.

EAT TO TAKE

Papa Johns

Aunt Anne’s (February 14): On Valentine’s Day the pretzel place BOGO offers heart-shaped pretzels. You must download the Pretzel Perks app and redeem the in-store offer to get your buy-one-get-one pretzel.

Baskin Robbins: In addition to their love-themed line-up, you can save $ 3 on orders of $ 15 or more with promotional code BE MINE when you order in advance.

Chick-Fil-A (until February 29): You can get a 30-count gold nugget sequence or a 10-count Chick-n-Mini in heart-shaped trays. It is like a box of chocolate, but instead of chocolate they are chicken nuggets. In other words, it’s perfect.

Drizly: The Drizly alcohol delivery service offers new users a $ 5 discount or free delivery with the promotional code VDAY2020.

Einstein Bros. Bagels (while supplies last): Einstein’s has heart-shaped bagels in honor of the romantic holiday. There is really no bigger gift than carbohydrates.

Jack In The Box (14 – 16 February): With the Jack In The Box app you can get a chocolate cake with overload, cheesecake or five-part mini-churros with every purchase. If you are a member of the text / e-club of the chain, you can open a deal for BOGO shakes.

Kraft (from 5 February): Are you a parent and do you want to have a chance to win Kraft mac and cheese? (If you said ‘yes’ to the first question, the second is a gimme.) Go to kraftmacisforlovers.com to participate in the chance to win a new Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Big Bowls. Winners also receive some romantic goodies such as candles, rose petals and a card. That’s right, Kraft wants you to feed your kids mac & cheese on Valentine’s Day so that you and your partner can cook.

McDonald’s (February 13 – February 17): McDelivery and DoorDash have a deal for you and your Fall, gal or palentines this year: $ 5 discount on every purchase of $ 15 or more. Simply enter the promotion code LOVEMCD when you order.

Papa Johns (February 14 until supplies last): In the ultimate romantic gesture you can get a heart-shaped pizza for $ 11 with a promotional code VALENTINE. If you want to add a double brownie with chocolate chips, you can use the promotion code BE MINE for a $ 16 dinner and dessert.

Dad Murphy’s: If you’re looking for something semi-homemade, Papa Murphy’s heart-shaped HeartBaker is just $ 9 and guarantees you have fresh pizza (because you’re going to bake the pre-made pizza at home). You can also get a HeartBaker and a chocolate cookie for $ 12.

CANDY, SWEETS AND TREATMENTS

Krispy Kreme

Cinnabon (from 1 February): Cinnabon returns heart-shaped CinnaPacks for a limited time. It is decorative! It’s delicious! It is a set of cinnamon buns from freakin in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Dunkin ’(12 – 15 February): Dunkin ‘works together with Grubhub to give you six donuts for free! When you purchase at least $ 10 via the Grubhub app, you will receive a bonus from a dozen donuts at no extra cost. You can also get a 10-count box of Dunkin’s Munchkins donut holes for just $ 2 at participating locations.

Baked by Melissa: In addition to their spread of Valentine’s Day goodies, Baked by Melissa offered a limited-edition, bite-sized treat topped with edible 24K gold. Although the gilded treats are already sold out, you can still get Valentine’s goodies for Friday if you order before 2 p.m. ET on February 13.

Krispy Kreme: The donut chain returns their heart-shaped donuts on Valentine’s Day with messages such as ‘Kiss Me’ and ‘bae’. They are just like the extinct conversation hearts, but they actually taste good.

Mrs fields: Still need a Valentine’s Day gift? Mrs. Fields offers $ 15 off-wide with code LOVE.

Sugarpova: Maria Sharapova’s candy line Sugarpova has cute gummy candies in honor of Valentine’s Day. If you order $ 50 + in goodies (which is not difficult to do), you get free shipping.

Target: If you’re crazy about figuring out what your other half will get, Target has Valentine’s Day candy that will saturate any sweet tooth such as Reese’s “love moji” peanut butter cups or Deaf dark chocolate and almond candy.

TCBY (February 14): Don’t you want to split the dessert? TCBY offers a buy-one-one-one deal on Valentine’s Day. You can choose your favorite or try one of their seasonal flavors, such as Chocolate Covered Strawberry Swirl or Strawberry & Cream.

Theo Chocolate: Theo’s has a limited edition Valentine’s Day chocolate with a 12-part caramel collection and an 8-part box of chocolate. Buy one for the person you love and make sure you have something extra for yourself.

Tim Horton’s (February 14 from 14:00 to closing time): The chain treats guests to a free heart-shaped donut when purchasing drinks of any size. You can choose between a Venetian cream-colored heart-shaped donut dipped in vanilla fondant covered with chocolate sprinkles or a chocolate-heart-shaped donut filled with Venetian cream, dipped in chocolate fondant and sprinkled with pink glaze. Frankly, a bit rude for Tim Horton to let us choose between the two that we love the most, but I’ll let it slip.

Walmart: Do you want your sweet treat to be just as extra as your love? View Walmart’s Oreo cookie dunking set for $ 17.98 or this giant Ring Pop for only $ 10.

GALORE GIFTS

Erin Lubin / Whole Foods

Disney: Whether you shop the Disney collaboration of Rocklove jewelry or view gifts with love theme from shopDisney, you’ll find a unique Valentine’s Day gift for Disney fans of all ages. Plus, if you order $ 75 + from shopDisney, you can get free shipping with the code SHOPMAGIC.

Target: Yes, wine is a gift. And yes, you can get an affordable bottle of vino such as Rosé Bae or Yes Way Rosé Mini Bubbles from Target.

Walmart: For the spiciest, herbal lover in your life, check out Walmart’s Sriracha Valentine’s Day mug bundle.

Whole Foods (7 – 14 February): Prime members can get two dozen, ethically produced, Whole Trade Guarantee roses for just $ 19.99 while supplies last. You can also deliver them directly to your Valentine’s door with a two-hour delivery, free with a purchase of $ 35 or more on Amazon.com.

Vinebox: What do you get for Valentine’s Day that has everything? Wine of course. If you get two of the test box Reds and Rosés from Vinebox, you get a 10% discount.

DOGS, FREE NUGGS AND OTHER RANDOM THINGS LOOSELY CONNECTED WITH VALENTINE’S DAY

Shutterstock

Dog adoption costs of Coors Light (4 – 21 February): If you adopt a dog between February 4 and February 21, Coors light covers up to $ 100 in adoption costs. If you are 21+, text “COORS4k9” up to 28130 with a photo of your puppy and their adoption certificate. Dogs are really the best Valentine you can ask for.

Burger King (February 14 at four participating locations): you can exchange a photo of your ex for a free Whopper at participating locations in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Boston.

Hooters (February 14): Still looking for revenge based on food? Shred a photo of your ex for free Hooters wings.

Free chicken nuggets from Tyson (until 17 February): Tyson’s ‘Chicken Nugget Bouquet Contest’ will award an annual supply of chicken nuggets (and $ 10,000) to the person who makes the most glorious chicken nugget bouquet. Tweet your do-it-yourself bouquet to @TysonBrand with the hashtag #nuggetbouquetcontest to participate.

You can also get married for free at Denny’s this year. On February 14 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can get married at Denny’s in Las Vegas for $ 0. That free price tag includes a walk through the aisle, an on-site officer, a champagne toast and Wedding Pancake Puppies. Do what you want with that information.

***

Keep in mind that availability may vary from location to location or can only be performed while supplies last. Contact your local restaurant or store to see if they are handling the deal. This is for those of us whose love language is “free stuff.”