MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Thomas Lee from Fundstrat predicts that Bitcoin will reach $ 40,000 this year

Lee mentions the corona virus as an important catalyst for a strong BTC rally

At $ 40,000, that is more than double what Fundstrat predicted last month that BTC would appreciate this year

Predicting where the price of the king of cryptos is going is no easy feat. Both bulls and bears will always have conflicting opinions, and that conceals every major fundamental event with uncertainty about Bitcoin’s price.

Last month Principal Investigator of Fundstrat Global Advisors, Thomas Lee, expressed the optimistic outlook of his company for BTC this year. Lee listed some critical changes and the global risks that Fundstrat identified will affect how BTC acts on the market.

His prediction last month was that Bitcoin would simulate the same movement as the year before: a 100% price increase throughout the year. That means that Bitcoin goes up to $ 16,000, because BTC’s price was only $ 8,000 when he tweeted the summary of his company’s exclusive report to investors. A month later, Lee raised that prediction to $ 40,000.

One of the positive factors of BTC that Fundstrat specified at the start of the year is the November elections. Although Lee did not name a specific candidate like Andrew Yang to play a role in the wider acceptance of BTC, he believes that this event will nevertheless be positive for BTC.

Lee’s company also pointed out that halving has not yet been included in the charts and that geopolitical risks will further strengthen Bitcoin’s dollar value. Now, during the CNBC Power Lunch, Lee quotes similar catalysts, but specifically called the corona virus outbreak a bull trigger.

Lee also drew attention to technical patterns, in particular the 200-day MA that recently surpassed them and which he said would raise BTC’s price by an average of 190% over the next six months.

Finally, the founder of Fundstrat believes that Bitcoin will also exceed the industrial average of Dow Jones, because the crypto will be $ 10,000 higher than the index.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell from Monday’s highest point of $ 10,199 to Tuesday’s lowest point of $ 9,706 at the time of the press. The card of the king of the cryptos now printed a bearish flooded pattern on the daily card. Whether that is important and how far it will fall remains to be seen, but it coincides with other bearish technical signals.

On Monday, the “13” candle was attached to the TD Sequential indicator, and this has been correct in the past when invoking BTC reversals, including the December 2017 decline, the June 2019 downtrend and the December reversal 2018 of lows.

This photo shows a person with a visual representation of the Bitcoin digital crypto currency, in the “Bitcoin Change” store in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 6, 2018. Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP / Getty Images

