by: STAN CHOE, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 6:57 AM EST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 7:20 am EST

NEW YORK (AP) – How is your 401 (k) doing?

President Donald Trump likes to ask this question across the country and sometimes throws big profits like 90% or 95%. The average of 401 (k) actually hit a record last year, although its growth was significantly slower.

The average balance of 401 (k) rose 17% last year to $ 112,300 from the end of 2018, according to a review of 17.3 million accounts by Fidelity Investments. The average individual retirement account (IRA) balance increased by the same percentage to $ 115,400.

The growing markets around the world were an important reason for the growth: The S&P 500 Index had one of its best years in decades with a return of 31.5%. Investments of all types saw profits, from junk bonds to shares from developing countries.

But workers’ better savings habits also played a major role.

According to Fidelity, the average fourth quarter employee set aside 8.9% of their salary in 401 (k), a record. In combination with employer matches, the average total savings rate in the quarter was 13.5%, reaching the record most recently reached in spring 2019.

“Nobody can control the market. We love the behavior of people who contribute to their 401 (k),” said Katie Taylor, vice president of thought for Fidelity. “We have people who save 13.5%, which is very close to the 15% we recommend. It’s a great story. “

In many cases, workers may not even notice that they are saving more. Most employers give workers the option to automatically increase their contributions every year without having to do anything. Some employers even automatically register their employees for these automatic escalation programs and have to sign out if they do not want their contribution levels to increase steadily.

Such functions are added to programs in which employers automatically add new employees to the 401 (k) plan. They all rely on inertia to help workers build larger nest egg. It is a sharp turnaround from previous years when workers had to take an extra step to join the 401 (k) plan and fill out documents whenever they wanted their contribution levels to change.

“There’s always a way to unsubscribe if you don’t want to, but these automatic programs have changed the game,” said Taylor.

Consistent contributions – and giving them time to grow – are the key to building larger portfolios. Among workers who have been on their 401 (k) plan for 10 consecutive years, the average balance rose to a record $ 328,200, according to Fidelity.

However, such numbers only count people with a 401 (k). Many lower-income workers, especially smaller employers, could not save in a 401 (k) even if they wanted to, because their companies do not have access to one. Legislation passed late last year is designed to make it easier for smaller employers to band together and offer plans.

According to estimates by the Government Accountability Office, almost half of all US households aged 55 and over, 48%, had no pension provision from 2016.