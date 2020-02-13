Slightly more than 40 percent of Metro Vancouveriters say they are trying to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, 15 percentage points more than those living in the rest of BC. and, according to a new poll, 10 percent more than Canadians overall.

The Leger poll found that 41 percent of Metro Vancouver respondents took precautions to reduce the risk of developing coronavirus, compared to 26 percent in the rest of BC. and 31 percent nationally.

The survey found that 32 percent of those who identify themselves as Chinese descent show the greatest concern about the coronavirus threat in their community, as do people who live in urban and suburban areas and have children in their households.

That figure compares to 25 percent of Greater Vancouver residents who are “extremely or very concerned” about the virus threat in their community. In Metro Vancouver, 35 percent are “somewhat concerned”.

On a slightly different question about the threat to Canada from the virus, 29 percent said they were extremely or very concerned. This response rose to 37 percent for people who identified themselves as Chinese origin.

The Leger survey found that hand washing is the most important precaution that Canadians take, at 80 percent, to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

Survey author Ian Large said it is good to see people follow the main recommendation from public health experts.

The B.C. The Center for Disease Control says, “The most important thing you can do to prevent coronaviruses and other diseases is to wash your hands regularly and not to touch your face.”

The survey found that Canadians made other behavioral changes, including cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects more often at 52 percent and using alcohol-based disinfectants at 49 percent.

Large from Edmonton said it was worrying that 13 percent said they used natural remedies / precautions such as essential oils.

BCCDC has no recommendations for medications, supplements, or oils to prevent or cure coronaviruses.

“I wonder if there is a disinformation or misinformation campaign that comes to mind,” said Large, executive vice president and partner of Leger, Western Canada.

Nationwide, 59 percent said they rely on television and radio for their information about the corona virus. 51 percent on online sources; and 33 percent and 32 percent in international online news sources and social media, respectively.

Leger interviewed 2,364 people across the country, 453 were in B.C. and 548 in the Vancouver area.

Participants were randomly selected from Leger Opinion, an internet panel of more than 400,000 Canadians. According to Leger, 60 percent have been randomly recruited by phone over the past 10 years. “This panel is very similar to the current Canadian population in terms of a number of demographic characteristics.”

The survey was conducted between Friday February 7th and Monday February 10th in English and French.

