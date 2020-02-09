Advertisement

There are few things that I like more than checking in at a spa. Between the warm towels, face masks and soothing massages, this is the only thing I always look forward to at the end of a stressful month. The only disadvantage? The costs are rising fast – that’s why I created this list of ingenious self-care products that you can find on Amazon.

Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for a professional massage, you just use the foot massage that I definitely put on this list. The nine rotating massage heads help relieve pain and it is even portable enough to take it to the office. Or maybe you want to upgrade your bath to a jacuzzi? In that case, view the bubbling bath mat. All you have to do is place it on the bottom of your bath and it will create mountains of bubbles that look like the jets in a real jacuzzi.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg – there are hydrating lotions infused with relaxing lavender, eye masks infused with real gold and even a vibrating face roller made of rose quartz. So what are you waiting for? Just add a few of these smart products to your shopping cart and relax and relax as your home turns into your own do-it-yourself spa.

1. This bath cushion that adds luxury to any bath

Unlike competing sliding and sliding cushions, this bath cushion has six super powerful suction cups on the back that keep it stable while you enjoy. It also helps support your shoulders, neck and head and dries super fast to prevent bacterial growth.

2. This bamboo bath drawer for tablets, books and more

This luxurious bath platform can accommodate practically everything you could wish for in the bath – tablets, books, laptops and more all have their place. There are also cup holders for wine glasses and other drinks, plus the entire caddy is made from environmentally friendly bamboo.

3. This bubble mat that turns your bathtub into a jacuzzi

Turn your bathtub into a relaxing jacuzzi with this bubble mat. Simply place it on the bottom of your bathtub and fill it as usual. The motorized air pump lets a stream of relaxing bubbles escape and the pressure is adjustable depending on how powerful you have a jacuzzi.

4. This acupressure mat that can melt away stress

Just lie down on this acupressure mat and the raised points can help relieve stress and pain in sore muscles. Each order also comes with an acupressure cushion that can help reduce the tension of your neck and head, plus you only have to lie on everything for about 30 minutes to experience the full benefits.

5. This relaxing foot bath that the spa brings to your home

It is super easy to make your own pedicure when you crochet this relaxing foot spa. The rollers on the bottom massage your feet while you enjoy, and you can even adjust the intensity by tapping your toes. The power cable is extra long, so you are not limited to a power outlet, and you can pack it in two different colors: lavender or purple.

6. This portable massager that you can use in the car

It doesn’t matter if you drive to work or relax at home – you can still use this portable stimulator to soothe sore muscles. The multiple rolling heads knead your muscles from all directions, plus the temperature and intensity are both adjustable. Each order also comes with a car adapter, as well as a travel bag.

7. This bath bomb that turns your water into a cosmic galaxy

Turn your bathing time into a cosmic creation with this glittering bath bomb. Just drop it in warm water and watch it dissolve, making your water blue and black like the night sky. Unlike other bath bombs, it will not stain your bath, and the lightweight amber is relaxing.

8. This Sherpa throw blanket with 3 different heat settings

Lying nicely in this super cozy throw blanket when the temperature gets low. It is made from a mix of thick sherpa fleece and fake mink and there are multiple heat settings to choose from depending on how crazy you feel. Grab it in four different colors: honey, garnet, olive and sable.

9. This facial steamer that comes with a set of greasing tools

Loosen dirt and debris in your pores with this facial steamer. It can run continuously for up to 30 minutes when the water reservoir is full, and you can even boost it into a notch to use as a humidifier. Each order also comes with a five-part set of stainless steel lubrication system.

10. This essential oil kit that can help you relax after a long day

For less than $ 15 you can get this set of essential oils that comes with six relaxing scents: lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus and tea tree. The amber bottles help prevent the breakdown of UV light, and you can even mix the oils to create your own customized scent.

11. This travel-sized hair dryer that helps shine

This powerful hair dryer is a must-have for a super slim burst while traveling. It uses infrared heat to dry your hair quickly while giving it shine, and it can even help reduce frizz. When you’re done, fold it in half so that you can easily place it in a suitcase or drawer.

12. These eye masks infused with real 24-carat gold

Gold is a natural anti-inflammatory agent, which means that these gold eye masks are great for helping reduce puffy, swollen eyes. Each mask is infused with real 24-carat gold, plus there is also vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and even grape seed extract in the formula so that dry skin feels hydrated.

13. This body brush that helps exfoliate dead skin away

Don’t rely on aggressive serums to remove dead, flaky skin – just grab this dry body brush. The bristles are made from soft, natural fibers that do not irritate your skin and you can use it all over your body to exfoliate. Simply rub it in small, circular motions to blow off flakes, and using it can even help increase blood circulation.

14. This calming face roller with rose quartz that also vibrates

Unlike other face rollers, this rose quartz also vibrates to give an extra boost in reducing tired, swollen eyes. Each order comes with an attachment that is specially designed to help dark circles melt away, and is even safe for people with sensitive skin.

15. This pore vacuum is perfect for stubborn blackheads

Stubborn blackheads cannot cope with this pore vacuum. No serums are needed to be effective, making it great for people with sensitive skin. The suction power is adjustable depending on whether you are trying to unclog or exfoliate the pores, and the LED indicator will let you know when the battery needs to be charged.

16. This sleep mask that will not put pressure on your eyes

This sleep mask not only adapts to the shape of your face to block out all light, but it is also really comfortable to wear. The 3D design does not burden your eyes unnecessarily and the memory foam filling ensures that it feels soft on your skin.

17. This humidifier with more than 14,000 positive reviews

More than 14,000 positive four and five star reviewers cannot be enthusiastic about this cool humidifier. The slim design makes it look more like art than a normal humidifier and can run continuously for up to 16 hours before the water needs to be topped up. It automatically shuts off when the reservoir becomes dry, and every order also comes with a handy cleaning brush.

18. This foot massager with a calming heat function

Professional massages can be expensive, so save yourself some money with this portable foot massage. It features nine rotating heads that help relieve pain, and the infrared heat function is great for relieving pain in your feet. The best part? It is light enough that you can easily use it under your desk at work.

19. This facial cleansing brush is completely waterproof

It is not only waterproof, but this facial cleansing brush also comes with seven different heads that let you exfoliate, melt away makeup or even massage your face. The speed is adjustable for extra comfort and the only thing needed is two AA batteries.

20. This footpeel that helps to exfoliate dead skin

If lotions and creams don’t help your flaking, dry feet, give it a try. It is formulated with natural acids that penetrate deep into your skin, and you only need to wear the slippers for about an hour. After a week, your outer skin layer will peel off and reveal fresh, soft feet that are super smooth.

21. This massage bar that you can take with you practically anywhere

For those muscle nodes that just don’t stop, this massage bar is a must-have. The rollers are made of sturdy rubber that does not collapse when you apply pressure, and the two ergonomic handles help you maintain a good grip as you roll it over your body. It’s compact enough to take it with you practically anywhere, and the rollers move independently so your hair doesn’t catch.

22. This microfiber hair towel is super absorbent

Made from super-absorbent microfiber, this towel can help reduce the time it takes to dry your hair. It also helps reduce frizz because it causes less friction on your hair than cotton, and an Amazon reviewer was even enthusiastic that “it certainly reduces frizz and my curls look much nicer after using this towel.”

23. This calming electric heating pad that is extra large

No matter which part of your body feels painful, this extra large heating pad has covered you. The microfiber cover feels incredibly soft on your skin and there are three heat settings to choose from depending on what feels most comfortable to you.

24. This shower head that requires no tools for installation

This high-pressure rain shower head is made of stainless ABS plastic and is incredibly easy to install because no tools are required. The dozens of anti-clog silicone pipes effortlessly wipe clean with scale and the stylish chrome finish adds a touch of modern chic to any bathroom.

25. This knee pad filled with plush memory foam

If you like sleeping on your side, try this knee pad to keep your hips aligned while you sleep. It is filled with high-density memory foam that molds to your body, but will not fall flat over time. Sleeping with it can reduce back, hip and joint pain, and the cover is removable for easy cleaning.

26. This body cushion is made from environmentally friendly bamboo

This body cushion is made from environmentally friendly bamboo fibers and is extra breathable so that you do not get overheated at night. It is filled with shredded memory foam that molds to your body for extra comfort, and is completely hypoallergenic and dust-resistant.

27. These vegan gummies that are packed with hyaluronic acid

These vegan gummies not only have a delicious tangerine taste, but they are also packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Taking these gummies can help hydrate your skin and stimulate collagen production in your complexion, and they are also gluten-free and non- GMO.

28. This spa headband that keeps the hair out of your face

These spa headbands are made from soft, stretchy terry cloth and make it easy to keep the hair out of your face while applying masks and serums. Each order comes with a black, white and pink headband, and they are also breathable so that your skin does not feel suffocated.

29. This foaming bath soap made with hydrating shea butter

A few drops of this foaming bath soap do wonders to soothe dry, cracked skin. It is composed of milk proteins, shea butter and other fatty acids that hydrate the skin and is also completely cruel. The aloe vera in the formula gives your bath water a refreshing scent to help you relax, plus every bottle is made in the United States.

30. This Derma roller that can help stimulate blood flow

With this derma roller, only a few strokes are needed to stimulate the blood flow in your complexion. It features hundreds of super-small needles that painlessly puncture your skin as you roll it over your face and neck, allowing lotions and serums to penetrate deeper. It is safe for all skin types, plus every order comes with a handy storage bag.

31. This foam roller that can hold a maximum of 500 pounds

Not all foam rolls are made in the same way, and this with high density is the proof. There are dozens of raised nodules that target the tense trigger points in your muscles, and it is so sturdy that it can support up to 500 pounds. The compact size makes it ideal for traveling, plus you can pack it in more than 10 fun colors.

32. This scent remover that you can use on almost anything

If you want to freshen up after the sauna or workout, give this odor-removing spray a try. It neutralizes unwanted odors in the air, locked in your training clothes, towels or practically anywhere else. Many reviewers wrote about how a few sprites go a long way, helping you save money over time.

33. This moisturizing body cream formulated with eucalyptus

Infused with pure eucalyptus and essential oils of green mint, the scent of this body cream can help relieve your mind after a long, stressful day. Many reviewers were enthusiastic about how it “smells great”, and you can even use it as an insect repellent during the hot summer months.

34. This yoga kit with a towel, mat, belt and more

If you are looking for yoga equipment, this kit has everything you need to get started. It comes with an anti-slip yoga mat, a stretch band, two microfiber towels and two blocks. Grab it in eight different colors, including red, teal, blue, purple, green and more.

35. This bag that makes it easy to transport your yoga mat

Make sure your hands are not messy around your yoga mat – use this bag to take it everywhere you go. The pattern on the outside is super cute, and there are several zip pockets on the inside where you can safely store your phone, keys, wallet and more.

36. This bottle with which you can pour fruity flavors into your water

Give plain, boring water a refreshing fruit flavor with this infusion bottle. The infusion core is inserted from the bottom to keep your fresh fruit under water longer, giving your water a stronger taste. It also filters out the seeds so that everything you taste is delicious water when you sip, and the entire bottle is made of sturdy, BPA-free Tritan plastic.

37. This lavender candle that doubles as a massage lotion

This lavender candle is pure genius. It not only works as a relaxing candle, but you can also use the wax as a soothing massage lotion all over your body. It is formulated with moisturizing shea butter and avocado oil, and each can is handmade in the United States.

38. These body wipes that refresh you when you cannot shower

Perfect for airports, at the campsite or even for busy mornings. These body wipes help you clean your body when you cannot shower. Each cloth is infused with antibacterial tea tree and lavender oil that makes you smell fresh, and they are also fully biodegradable and hypoallergenic.

39. These toe socks that can help moisturize dry, flaky feet

Just put on these gel toe socks at the end of a long day, sit back and then relax as they help hydrate flaky, dry feet. They are infused with ultra-nourishing botanicals, vitamins and minerals that work to naturally soothe your skin, and they are even hypoallergenic for people with sensitive skin to wear.

Available sizes: small – large

40. This herbal tea that can help you fall asleep

Help calm your mind before bedtime with this herbal tea. It is made from organic oats and sweet lime flowers, plus the added lavender can help you relax. There is no caffeine in this tea and every order comes with 60 individually sealed bags.

41. This scalp massager that can help stimulate blood flow

Made with curved, rust-resistant stainless steel spindles, this tool makes it easy to give your head a full massage. The rounded tips help prevent unintended hooks and eyes in your hair, and it’s an easy way to stimulate blood flow in your scalp – an Amazon reviewer even wrote that they were “impressed” by how durable it is.

