There is not much difference between being really put together, versus just seeming like you know what you are doing. Believe me; there is a reason that the phrase “fake it until you make it” exists. Most people don’t pay enough attention to realize that your morning routine only took 10 minutes – and with these smart products available on Amazon, they wouldn’t notice it even if they tried.

From facial cleansers that help brighten your skin to eye masks that reduce puffiness, there are a host of ingenious products that you can use to make yourself look better. But not all of them have to do with your appearance – if you plan to travel in the future, be sure to check out the wallet that I have included. Not only does it have enough space for more than a dozen credit cards, but it also blocks RFID signals so that electronic pickpockets do not have access to your sensitive data. Or, if you’re a bit awkward, take a look at the stain-preventing spray that prevents liquids from penetrating your fabrics.

Whether you’re trying to tidy up your home or meal preparation for the coming week, there are plenty of brilliant products to choose from on Amazon – these are some of the best under $ 30.

1. The cleaner that is designed for use on sensitive skin

Detergents can contain ingredients that make sensitive skin feel irritated, while it has been specially developed for sensitive and dry skin. It is completely oil and sulfate free, plus it is infused with prebiotic thermal water to keep your skin hydrated.

2. A pair of gloves that are compatible with touch screens

Do not take your gloves off to use your phone – instead, switch to this cozy winter pair that is compatible with touch screens. The non-slip grips on the palms help you to hold your devices securely in cold weather, and the thick elastic wrist helps prevent snow and rain from leaking in.

Available sizes: medium – x-large.

3. The gel that melts makeup away without drying out your skin

Use it to remove make-up at the end of the day, or use this cleansing gel to detox your pores from dirt and oil. The papaya and grapefruit extracts help dry skin flakes away from your complexion, plus the formula is completely oil-free and non-drying.

4. This package of eye masks that fights inflammation

It can be difficult to get rid of tired, swollen eyes in the morning, so give these eye masks a try. You only need to wear them for about 10 minutes to unclog your skin, and they also hydrate to make your face feel smooth.

5. The serum that helps brighten your complexion

This cream, formulated with anti-inflammatory hyaluronic acid, is an easy way to brighten your complexion and at the same time combat unwanted bags. It is especially great to rub around your eyes to reduce inflammation, and reviewers say it’s safe for people with sensitive skin.

6. A cuticle oil formulated with moisturizing milk and honey

Dry, cracked cuticles are no match for this moisturizing cuticle oil. It is formulated with honey that helps soothe irritated nails, as well as milk that helps refresh and hydrate your skin. Many Amazon reviewers also wrote about how a little goes a long way, which can help you save money over time.

7. The tools that help you put your hair in fun styles

Suitable for all thicknesses and hair types, these tools make it easy to let your hair run through itself to achieve cute layered hairstyles. They are great for informal days at the office and formal events, and each order also has different sizes.

8. A make-up primer that helps control oil and shine

This primer is cruel and water-free and is a great option for anyone with oily skin. The formula is non-greasy, so your face does not stay smooth, and it even helps to minimize the appearance of your pores. It feels silky soft while you rub it in your complexion, and it’s a cheap way to keep your makeup strong until it’s time to go to bed.

9. The makeup plate spray formulated with green tea

Some sprays tend to the sticky side – but not this one. It dries extra quickly so that you are not stuck with a wet face, and the green tea in the formula is absolutely packed with nourishing antioxidants. Most importantly, reviewers’ can’t believe how well it works. My makeup lasts my entire workday and when I spray it in the morning, my skin feels refreshed. ”

10. A face powder that is great for contouring, baking and more

Use this loose face powder to set up your makeup for a long night out, or even use it for baking and contouring. It is extra light so that your skin does not feel nipped while you wear it, and unlike other loose powders you can even use it as a foundation.

11. The bags that keep your shoes separate from your clothes

Running your shoes freely in your suitcase (or sports bag) is an easy way to get your clothes dirty, so keep them separate with these waterproof shoe bags. They are made of tear-resistant nylon that is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth and they are large enough to fit into any standard shoe.

12. A pair of orthoses that help support your arches

If your high arches easily become sore after a long day on your feet, try placing these insoles in your shoes. The built-in support sole helps prevent your feet from hurting and they are great for running, exercising or even just walking. They are non-slip so they don’t move out of your shoes while you move, and the deep heel holder gives you extra stability.

13. The jewelry cleaner that is completely ammonia free

Most jewelry cleaners are full of aggressive chemicals, while it is completely ammonia-free. You can safely use it on gold, silver, diamonds, pearls and more, and the formula is 100% biodegradable. Each order also comes with a scrub brush to help you reach all those corners in your brick settings.

14. A wallet that prevents electronic pickpockets from stealing your data

This wallet is available in more than 30 rich colors and is a must-have when traveling. It blocks RFID signals so electronic pickpockets don’t have access to your sensitive credit card information, and the zippered compartments are great for keeping cash and coins safe.

15. The attachment that helps you keep your wallet organized

Just put it in your bag or carrying case and this commitment can help you keep the content organized. There are 13 compartments in which you can store pens, lotions, makeup, accessories and more, plus it is available in more than 10 colors so that you can match it with the interior of your bag.

16. A pair of faux leather belts that are super fashionable

Not only is the faux leather cruelty-free, but these leather belts are also incredibly trendy – combine them with cute jeans or work trousers to brighten up any outfit. You can grab them in both khaki and leopard print and the buckle is even scratch resistant.

17. The passport holder that blocks RFID signals

Digital pickpockets have access to your passport information without you noticing, so keep it safe in this passport holder. It not only blocks RFID signals, but every order also comes with a pen for extra convenience. There are compartments for money, banknotes, credit cards and more, and the elastic band helps keep everything safe.

18. A pack of sponges infused with activated bamboo charcoal

Infused with activated bamboo, these konjac sponges make it easy to exfoliate the old skin of your complexion. They are hypoallergenic and 100% biodegradable, and they can even help to balance the pH of your skin. Safe for sensitive skin, they also work without the need for a cleanser.

19. The make-up eraser that is perfect for small touch-ups

Don’t wipe your entire eye just because you’ve messed up the wing – use this makeup eraser to fix it instead. It’s great for lipstick stains, eyeliner accidents and more, plus it leaves no greasy residue. You can also use it for waterproof makeup and it also acts as a balm for chapped lips.

20. These packaging cubes that help you organize your suitcase

These packing blocks are made from breathable, ventilated mesh and make it easy to keep your luggage sorted while you travel. They limit the space that your clothes take up, so that you can fit even more clothes in your suitcase, plus each order comes with three: a large, a medium and a small.

21. The patches under the eyes infused with hyaluronic acid

The hyaluronic acid in these patches under the eyes not only helps to reduce bags, but the added snail extract is also great for moisturizing dry skin. They are a cheap way to reduce dark circles and you only have to wear them for about 15 minutes to experience the full benefits.

22. A stamp that helps you get that winged eyeliner look

Drawing a perfect eyeliner wing is not easy, so take the stress out of comparing it with this eyeliner stamp. The formula is wipe-resistant and waterproof, and every order comes with one stamp for each eye. The other end of the stamp has a regular eyeliner pen for extra convenience, plus the ink glides smoothly.

23. The foaming cleanser that helps to balance the pH of your skin

Having an unbalanced pH can lead to pimples and stains, so why not try this foaming cleanser? It is formulated to balance the pH of your complexion and to detoxify your pores, and it is completely oil-free, so you are not stuck with greasy residue.

24. A moisturizing lotion that helps you protect against UV rays

Looking for a lightweight lotion with a hint of SPF in it? This not only offers SPF 10 protection against the UV rays of the sun, but is also oil and odor free. The water-based formula is safe for daily use and the formula is also hypoallergenic.

25. The infinity scarf with a discreet pocket

Store your passport, phone, cash and more in the hidden pocket of this infinite scarf. It is available in more than 10 beautiful colors to match almost any outfit, and it is light enough that you can easily wear it all year round.

26. A spray that helps protect your fabrics from stains

Just spray this upholstery protector over your furniture and it will help block stains before they get the chance to soak into the fabric. It is safe to use on materials that require chemical cleaning, and dries completely clear and odorless. You can also use it on shirts, pillows, ties and more.

27. The powder that helps to cure irregularities and pimples

Formulated with detoxifying sulfur, this healing powder is a great option when trying to reduce acne attacks. The kaolin clay in the formula absorbs excess oil and at the same time helps reduce redness, and a little goes a long way to helping you save money in the long run.

28. A clothing steamer that heats up in just 90 seconds

You do not have to wait for this steamer to heat up, as it will already reach its peak temperature after 90 seconds. You can use it to easily melt away wrinkles in upholstery, bedding, clothing, tablecloths and more, and it is safe to use on extra delicate fabrics. Made from durable ABS plastic, this steamboat is also BPA-free.

29. The electric nail file with 11 nail drills

Not only does it come with 11 nail drills, but this electric sander also comes with 56 extra sanding belts. It’s great for removing gel nail polish without going to the salon, and the speed is adjustable depending on the tough job you tackle.

30. A warm hat made with built-in Bluetooth speakers

Keep your head warm and listen to your favorite tunes with this Bluetooth beanie cap. The Bluetooth speakers can stream music up to a distance of 33 feet and the battery lasts up to 20 hours when fully charged. Each order also comes with a free pair of gloves.

31. The organizer with space for cables, SD cards and more

Instead of releasing your cables in a drawer, you can simply use this electronics organizer to keep them sorted. It offers space for cables, chargers, telephones, SD cards and more, plus the hard cover is extra durable to protect everything from damage.

32. A compact jewelry box with 4 separate containers

Use it to store your earrings and rings, or use this jewelry box for small accessories such as hairpins. It is made of super-durable ABS plastic that is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth, and the compact size makes it perfect for small counter tops or sinks.

33. The leggings that don’t become transparent when you squat

With this opaque leggings you can go in any direction without worrying that they will become transparent – buyers say they are even completely squat-proof. There are two handy built-in pockets that are large enough for a smartphone, and they are available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

34. A set of food containers made from borosilicate glass

Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, these food storage containers are made with dividers that are perfect for preparing meals and distributing your snacks. They are safe to use in the freezer, microwave and oven, plus the lid closure to keep your meals fresh and spill-resistant.

35. The water flosser is completely wireless

Don’t limit yourself to a power outlet nearby – with this wireless water flosser you can wander around the house or bathroom while cleaning your teeth. The battery is rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about buying a replacement battery, and it’s even waterproof so you can save time by using it in the shower.

36. An electric shoe polisher with 3 brush heads

Make your shoes look like new with this electric shoe polish. Each order comes with three interchangeable brush heads that you can use to polish, oil and shine your shoes, plus the battery is rechargeable with the included USB cable for added convenience.

37. This set of travel bottles that are TSA approved

Instead of wasting money on shampoo as soon as you arrive at your destination, simply fill these travel bottles with your favorite liquids before your flight. They are TSA approved and leak-free, and each order also comes with sticker labels that you can use to keep track of what’s in each bottle.

38. A compact mirror that serves as an external battery

It is a compact mirror that you can use to repair your makeup, but this ingenious device can also be used as an external battery so you can charge your phone while you are not at home. The mirror has background lighting so that you can use it in the dark and the lamps are made of energy-efficient LEDs with a lifespan of up to 10,000 hours.

39. The lightweight backpack that is perfect for hiking and day trips

You don’t want to burden yourself with a heavy backpack while you are traveling, so grab this lightweight, foldable one instead. It is perfect for day trips, school, shopping and more, plus it is made of waterproof, tear-resistant nylon. When not in use, simply fold it into a compact bag so that it can be easily stored in storage.

40. An ice roller that can help reduce inflammation

Use it to reduce puffy, tired eyes or use this ice roller to cool down after a hard day. It’s also great to help relieve pain from headaches and migraines, and an Amazon reviewer raved, “feels great on my face when I wake up in the morning!”

41. The make-up mirror made with 21 super bright LED lamps

The 21 LED lights not only have a lifespan of up to 10,000 hours, but this illuminated makeup mirror also helps you make your makeup accurate, no matter how dark the room is. It offers two and three times magnification to help you draw that perfect eyeliner wing, and it is powered via USB or with four AA batteries.

42. A device that helps to keep your makeup brushes spotless

The use of dirty makeup brushes in old foundation can easily lead to clogged pores, so use this handy device to keep them spotless. It is designed for practically any makeup brush of any size and style, and the only thing needed is two AA batteries.

43. The ionic comb that helps straighten your beard

You can use it to straighten your beard, or you can even use this ionic comb to curl, bulge, or brush out knots. The heating plates are covered with ceramic to prevent damage to your strands and are compatible with all hair types.

44. An organizer that can hold a maximum of 8 standard keys

Able to hold up to eight standard house keys, this organizer is a must-have for anyone who constantly misplaces his lanyards. It is made from aircraft aluminum that is super durable, and each order also comes with a clip that allows you to attach larger car keys and remote controls.

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.