Actor Brad Pitt responded to a politically accused statement in his acceptance speech to the Oscar on Sunday and tore the impeachment proceedings against the Senate and in particular the absence of John Bolton from the proceedings as a witness.

Pitt, who had won the supporting actor award for Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, had largely avoided mentioning politics during this Hollywood award season. But on Sunday he made his speech openly political.

#Oscars moment: Brad Pitt wins the award for best supporting actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” he said.

“I think maybe Quentin will make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Tarantino, and the actors and directors who helped him in his career, including his Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis.

According to a report by Vulture earlier this week, Pitt turned to former Obama and Clinton speechwriters to write this year’s acceptance speeches.

