Ah, Valentine’s Day: a time for love, hugging and endlessly stretching your brain for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas to buy that special person in your life. You probably want to give them to the world, and that’s such a nice thought – but between the flowers and the restaurant bills, most people have a limited budget. Fortunately for you, Amazon is absolutely full of affordable, thoughtful AF gifts that they will really love.

When it comes to choosing the best for your partner, it’s all about the atmosphere you are looking for. Are they a sentimental person who is likely to appreciate the standard candy, hug and candle? (If so, it’s possible to find something with a unique angle, such as an aromatherapy plush that you can use in the microwave, or a candle that smells like the hoodie you’re constantly fighting over.) On the other hand , maybe they are a bit more practical, and they prefer something that they will use day in day out – and think of you every time they do that.

Anyway, this list has something for everyone and the best news? None of them will cost you a penny more than $ 40 – especially if you have free shipping with Amazon Prime, in which case the mentioned gift will be delivered to your home in two days. (I look at you, last-minute shoppers and postponing gift givers.)

1. These gold-plated cuff earrings for $ 14

Gold-plated in 14-carat gold and covered with zirconia diamonds, these PAVOI cuff earrings receive a lot of attention on Amazon. They are available in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold, and buyers can’t stop being enthusiastic: “My favorite earrings,” someone said. “I bought (several) pairs to wear as a set and bought more to give as a gift.”

2. This calming Himalayan salt lamp

The Himalayan salt in this LEVOIT Kana lamp, mined from the Khewra mines in Pakistan, gives off a soothing orange glow and can even purify the air in your room with negative ions. It also has a natural rubber wood base, a dimmable touch switch and two included lamps.

3. This Jade Roller Set for the skin care enthusiast

Beauty lovers say that the eDiva jade role set is their new “favorite tool / addition” to their beauty routine – and they “have really noticed a difference” since they started using it. Because the natural stone is smooth and temperature-retaining, it promotes blood circulation, reduces puffiness and promotes a healthy glow by encouraging lymphatic drainage. This set comes with a double-sided roller, a Gua Sha tool and a storage bag.

4. A loopless leather belt that fits like a glove

I got my partner one of these ratchet belts two Valentine’s days ago and he has been wearing it every day since then. Instead of loops, the buckle snaps onto the leather itself, which can be trimmed at any waist from 20 to 52 inches. Best of all, the belt is offered in literally dozens of colors, finishes and buckle designs, so you’ll certainly find one that matches your Valentine’s wardrobe.

5. These bath bombs made with real essential oils

Nothing says “you deserve some self-care”, just like bath bombs – but most are not made so well. This gift set from Anjou comes with six bombs made from natural, vegan, stain-free ingredients. Each is infused with different essential oils for different scents and states of mind, and buyers say they “smell great” and they are “so instantly relaxing.”

6. A delicate Swarovski Crystal Solitaire necklace

This delicate and elegant solitaire necklace from PAVOI is gold-plated in 14-carat gold and has a 1.5-carat Swarovski crystal. It is available in white gold, rose gold and traditional yellow, and the 18-inch chain comes with a built-in 2-inch extension. There is even a 90 day guarantee, no questions asked – but most buyers seem to agree: “This necklace is beautiful, especially for the price.”

7. This elegant minimalist wallet with RFID blocking technology

This wallet from SERMAN BRANDS is available in 11 different colors of genuine leather and has a transparent ID slot, a stainless steel money clip, a smart-pull belt and two credit card slots. All compartments are designed to compress and organize your supplies for a slim, minimalist feel, and the entire wallet features RFID-blocking technology to protect against smart pickpockets.

8. This calming weighted blanket with a rating of 4.7 stars

If your loved one has looked at a weighted blanket because of their stress-reducing, sleep-enhancing benefits, dive into this Valentine’s Day with this from ZZZhen. Despite the reasonable price tag of $ 38, it has a rating of 4.7 stars because it is breathable, machine washable and sewn tight for even distribution. It offers 15 pounds of hug-mimicking weight, which is a good amount for most adults.

9. A chic looking duffel bag with a shoe compartment

Whether it’s for the athlete, the weekender or the daily commuter, this Kuston duffel bag is both stylish and functional. The outside is covered with a canvas Oxford fabric that is breathable and yet water-resistant, while the inside has ventilation holes, waterproof lining and multiple compartments – including one that keeps your shoes separate from everything else. Get it in your choice of 11 colors.

10. A brilliant glass brewing group for cold brewing at home

Maybe your Valentine spends way too much money in the coffee shop, or maybe they crave cold brewing, regardless of the time of day or year. Anyway, this Ovalware infuser has a fine filter with double meshes and a borosilicate glass exterior for cold brewing at home. According to buyers, it makes the “MOST delicious coffee ever”. You can also use it for loose tea, and it comes in two sizes.

11. These coordinating Rocks glasses with cute designs

These pair of glasses from BOLDLOFT have a dozen different illustrations to choose from, including options for people in long-distance relationships. The heavy base and highball shape make them durable and easy to fill, and they are even dishwasher safe despite the erratic stick figures. “These glasses are absolutely cute and were a nice Valentine’s gift to my fiance,” said a buyer.

12. This felt letterboard for the person who has everything

This is my gift for the person who has everything, because the MAINEVENT felt board makes Pinterest, worthy of any room, party or photo session. It comes with 374 pre-cut letters, so that they can personalize their plate, which is available in 10 different colors and sizes. Each room also has a built-in wall hanger and a folding wooden stand.

13. Some glowing chopsticks that resemble light swords

For the sushi and Star Wars fan you have these ChopSaber chopsticks. They look like mini-light swords and even glow blue thanks to the replaceable batteries. “Very bright lights,” a reviewer commented. “Makes food fun!”

14. The “best bottle of water ever”, according to buyers

“Best water bottle ever”, a buyer was enthusiastic about the iron flask and countless others agree. Thanks to the double-walled stainless steel insulation, the outside remains sweat-free, while the inside keeps your drink at optimum temperature for up to 24 hours. Unlike other brands, it also comes with three different cover options: a carabiner, a flip cover, and a leak-proof screw cap. Get it in six sizes and 17 colors, including ombre.

15. These gooseneck lamps that are mounted on any magnetic surface

These are definitely for the practical person, but buyers say they “always use them” because of their ingenious design. IMAGE ultra-bright lights have a magnetic base and a flexible gooseneck, so you can attach them to grills, cars, metal racks and devices and direct the light in any way. The LED lighting offers adjustable focal lengths and the replaceable batteries each last up to 48 hours.

16. A brilliant gift for the traveler and jewelry lover

The avid traveler knows that if you choose to travel with your favorite jewelry, it will probably end up in a confused ball at its destination – unless you have the BAGSMART jewelry organizer. This beautiful little clutch is a number one best seller because it has special places for your rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches. It also comes in a huge variety of colors, patterns and sizes, and buyers say they love it so much that they use it at home.

17. This hands-free travel mug for the commuter

Thanks to the horn-shaped design and adjustable strap, the GOAT STORY travel mug allows you to walk, cycle, jog and take the metro – all hands-free and without worrying about leaks. As soon as you arrive at your destination, the insulating film slips off and turns it into a standard. It is also BPA-free, easy to clean (also in the dishwasher) and comes in many colors.

18. The best-selling lingerie piece on Amazon

The Avidlove teddy bodysuit is Amazon’s best-selling lingerie piece, all because it is stretchable, adjustable and affordable. The floral lace lace at the waist and protrudes at the neck, but the fit can be adjusted thanks to the adjustable crossed straps. It comes in almost any color and buyers say it is “comfortable”, “so beautiful” and “fits like a glove”.

Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

19. These portable phone chargers that look like Starbucks cups

This cute accessory looks like a Starbucks frappuccino, but it is actually a portable power bank with a 5200 mAh battery. This allows you to charge most leading smartphone brands (including Apple, Samsung and Android), even if you are not near a power outlet. It has a USB port and is available in different colors.

20. A gooseneck holder for your phone or tablet

Keep your virtual recipe right next to the stove. Watch movies hands-free on your tablet while lying in bed. Place your phone in the perfect corner for video chats and selfies. The Lamicall gooseneck mount is suitable for devices from 4.7 to 10.5 inches and the clamping foot adapts to most tables, countertops and headboards. “Best purchase ever!” a reviewer wrote. “I have recommended it to everyone I know.”

21. This charging station that organizes all your devices at the same time

For the techie who loves organization – or anyone who could use a little help in that department – there is this bamboo loading station. It has compartments and wire slots for your tablet, phone and e-reader, plus docking stations for your wireless earbuds and smartwatch. The whole thing is made of slender, natural bamboo that matches any interior. (Note that it is not supplied with the charger, but you can get one here.)

22. This huge game of beer pong for the beach or the backyard

If your partner loves beer pong, this huge garden pong is their favorite game for beach days, barbecues and tailgating events. Fill the gigantic buckets with water or sand to weigh them down; then each team takes turns trying to throw in the tennis balls. Whether it’s drinking or not, buyers say it’s “so much fun” and “a hit” wherever they take it.

23. These flat Bluetooth headphones for sleeping or exercising

Because they are completely wireless and made from a hypoallergenic, breathable fabric that sits flat against your head, these WINONLY headphones are a great gift for the enthusiastic jogger or the nocturnal podcast listener. The battery is rechargeable and has a playing time of 10 hours, and the fabric is washable in the case of sweat. Most importantly, reviewers say they are so comfortable that they forget they are wearing them.

24. A luxury hooded robe that receivers love “So Dang Much”

“I have this bathrobe for my boyfriend,” said a reviewer. “He’s so fond of it that he won’t stop wearing.” The KEMUSI herringbone garment is so soft, soft and warm that it currently has a rating of 4.7 stars and more than 1,400 reviews. It also has pockets and a hood and the oversized fit feels like a “big fleece blanket”.

25. These pretzels covered with Belgian chocolate and other toppings

For those with a sweet tooth, Cravings by Zoe has covered these delicious pretzels with Belgian chocolate and various toppings. You can get them in a box, a bag or with a teddy bear, and reviewers say they make “excellent gifts” because the “quality of the chocolate is top” and they come “elegantly packaged.”

26. Or these cult-favorite beef jerky bundles

Righteous Felon beef jerky is a high-protein, low-sugar snack for your favorite carnivore. These bundles come in a wide selection of flavors (including Habanero Escobar, Baby Blues BBQ and Voodoo Chili), but each is made from locally produced, hormone-free, grass-fed beef – and they are gluten-free and also keto-friendly.

27. A bamboo cheese board if they like to entertain

If your love likes to entertain, the Dynamic Gear bamboo cheese set gives them a chic centerpiece for any event. The bamboo plate is ideal for cutting and displaying cheese, the outer grooves are suitable for crackers and fruit, and the hidden drawer holds the four stainless steel utensils. It is also durable, easy to clean and resistant to bacterial growth.

28. This heated throw for the person who is always cold

A blanket always makes for a practical gift, but this sling from Comfort Spaces is much more thoughtful than the average option. This is because it has a flexible wire element that evenly distributes heat in three different intensities. It is also machine washable and automatically turns off for safety. That is why buyers say it is a “great gift” for someone “who is always cold”.

29. A rotating travel pillow made of memory foam

Yes, the Dot & Dot pillow is called the “best travel pillow ever” because of the versatile, rotatable memory foam – but it’s so comfortable that reviewers also use it to support their necks while reading, watching TV or lying in bed. It molds to almost any shape or position, but it also clamps to the front for use as a standard neck wrap. Last but not least, the cotton cover is breathable and machine washable.

30. This candle that smells like the hoodie you’re fighting over

If at some point in your relationship hoodies were exchanged with less moral means (read: stolen), correct the situation with this candle from KarmaLit. With notes of tobacco, musk, leather and vanilla, it is designed to smell exactly like your partner’s favorite hoodie, so you can give it back without actually giving it back.

31. This ingenious solution for their messy car

Okay – this may not be the most romantic gift idea, but I know you know someone who needs it. This stretchable organizer sits between the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat to organize tissues, water bottles, devices and more. It also prevents your wallet from sliding from the center console to the rear seat, and because it clicks on the headrests, it is super easy to install and temporarily remove.

32. A set of massage oils with which you can both experiment

With five different scents to experiment with, this sample set from Kama Sutra is a gift that both partners can enjoy. All five travel mixtures are supplied in flip-top bottles to minimize clutter and are made with a base of vegetable oils such as sweet almond and grape seeds. Buyers say they “feel great on the skin” and provide a “relaxing spa-like experience”.

33. This automatic wine opener that does all the work for you

Wine lovers everywhere appreciate the Secura electric opener because it takes away all the hard work of opening a new bottle. The portable, rechargeable gadget removes the cork with the push of a button – and then it comes out again, damage-free for all those cork collectors. It works on most standard bottles and even comes with a foil cutter that has its own place on the slim charging stand.

34. A plush in the microwave aromatherapy in 17 fun designs

Hedgehog, elephant, bear, panda, penguin, sheep – Warmies offers 17 different hugs to choose from, but this is not your average hug. The microwave-resistant design is filled with temperature-retaining natural grains and dried French lavender for a soothing scent. Needless to say they are great for comfort, relaxation before bed, cramps and (of course) to remind your partner how great you are.

35. The best gift for the person who communicates in Memes

If you and your partner only communicate in inappropriate memes, what do you mean? is the gift of the century. The judge turns a photo card over and everyone has to put the phrase card in his hand, which he believes best completes the meme. This game is called “belly burning”, “very challenging” and “the most hilarious game you’ll ever play” – but make sure everyone at the table has an NSFW sense of humor.

36. A scalp-massaging brush that is ‘heaven in your palm’

Yes, it feels like a heavenly salon massage every time you shower, but this MAXSOFT scalp brush is as practical as it is luxurious. First, the soft, flexible hair reaches deep between the strands to remove build-up during washing, and second, stimulation stimulates blood circulation to promote new hair growth. It is also waterproof, easy to clean and comes in three colors.

37. This spicy honey that reviewers put on everything

People put this cult-favorite condiment on pizza, hamburgers, roasted vegetables, wings, cheese – some even put it in tea or cocktails. Because it is made with pure honey, vinegar and chili peppers, it is paleo-friendly and gluten-free. “I bought this for Valentine’s Day for my hot darling (see what I did there?). He thinks it is AWESOME! Fits everything! Should have had the two-pack,” said a buyer.

38. A best-selling game – but the version is made for 2 people

“My girlfriend and I both love the original code names, but it’s hard to get a whole group together,” one buyer wrote. “This is our favorite way to play now.” In Codenames Duet, two players work together and exchange one-word directions in an attempt to find all agents on the board. It’s a great date-night activity, as well as a “fun (way) to see how communication works between couples.”

39. This heated Shiatsu stimulator to help them relax

“I bought this stimulator for my husband who is at work all day and has chronic neck and back pain,” a buyer said. “He has been enthusiastic about this stimulator since he received it last week.” The Miracle Shiatsu even has a rating of 4.7 stars, because it has eight deeply kneading bidirectional buttons, a calming warmth function and long, comfortable sleeves, so that you can apply leverage anywhere on the body.

40. This color-changing light bulb that also plays music

Help your partner determine the atmosphere in each room with this Texsens lamp. It comes with a remote control, so you can adjust the brightness and choose from 16 different colors – but it can also be used as a speaker with Bluetooth 3.0 technology. “Frankly, this device has no right to be as good as it is for the price,” wrote a reviewer.

41. An elegant organizer for their jewelry

This jewelry box from misaya is offered in eight different colors and has an ergonomic design specially made for storing and organizing earrings, necklaces, rings and other accessories. The inside of velvet fabric is non-slip and scratch-resistant, while the box itself is compact and buckles closed for travel. The bottom is even adjustable to change the size of the compartments.

42. This DIY kit for the hot sauce lover

For the partner who puts hot sauce on everything, there is this Grow and Make DIY kit. It comes with everything they need to make their own customized flavors, including all-natural peppers and spices, woozy bottles, and six gourmet recipes with simple instructions. “This was such a cool gift to give,” wrote a reviewer. “My friend likes making his own things and he also likes hot sauce, so it was perfect.”

43. Or this Kombucha kit if they prefer probiotics

If fermented tea is more their speed, the Get Kombucha starter kit is also an incredible, cost-effective gift. The giant scoby, four different herbal extracts and two tea leaf blends can form up to 5 gallons of probiotic rich kombucha, so it breaks down to just a few cents per bottle. Reviewers wrote that it is “incredibly simple, tasty and downright fun”.

44. A must-have telephone holder for their car

Like other car holders, the AUKEY attaches itself to your window or dashboard with a strong adhesive – but unlike other car holders, it is damage-free, has a long arm that allows you to adjust your viewing angle and holds your phone securely using magnets . This means you do not have to interfere with clamps or standards; when you reach your destination, pick up your phone and go.

45. This bedside caddy so that their essentials are always within reach

In a small or messy bedroom, bed organization is the best gift you can give. The Kikkerland Caddy glides under your mattress to hold your phone, reading material, TV remote controls and glasses – all while minimizing clutter on table tops and ensuring that all your supplies are within reach.

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.

