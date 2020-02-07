Advertisement

Decorating your excavations is not cheap. I have moved three times in the last three years and each time I spent at least $ 500 to make my new space feel like home. Would I say that my bank account is happy with me? Not at all – but that was before I discovered all the affordable home upgrades you can buy on Amazon.

Admittedly, my bank account is still not happy with my financial irresponsibility, but at least a bit happier now that some of these products save me money in the long run. Take for example the blackout curtains that cost less than $ 25. They not only make your room extra dark, but also insulate your windows to help you save on your energy bill. There is also a smart plug, so that you can set schedules for your electronics, and a pourer that aerates cheap wine, so you don’t even miss the expensive stuff.

The best part? Each item costs less than $ 40, so your bank account will probably be ecstatic. Whether your home needs a makeover or is just looking for chic products that have a big impact, here are 47 of the best items on Amazon that will make your home feel like a chic AF.

1. The curtains that keep your room dark and cozy

Not only are they available in more than 15 beautiful, rich colors, but these blackout curtains also help insulate your room so that it stays at your ideal temperature. They are wrinkle-free and do not fade, and you can pack them in different lengths to fit in almost any window.

2. A smart plug that is compatible with Alexa

Simply connect it with Alexa and you can operate this smart plug with voice control. With the downloadable app you can also set schedules so that your fans, lighting and electronics do not waste excess energy, and the compact design does not block the second outlet.

3. The floating boards made of solid Paulownia wood

Most floating boards are made from cheap chipboard – but not this one. They are made from durable Paulownia wood in combination with powder-coated metal brackets, so they are a great place to display small plants, photo frames, stuffed animals and more. Each order comes with all necessary mounting materials and they are available in three colors: black, gray or weathered black.

4. This contact paper with which you can affordably upgrade your home

See this role of white marble contact paper as a giant sticker. Simply roll it over outdated counters, backsplashes and tabletops to give them a quick upgrade. It looks like real marble – buyers say you can’t see the difference until you touch it. The best part? It is completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting wet when used in the kitchen or bathroom.

5. This digital alarm clock that looks like chic wood

Designed with a stylish wooden exterior that you can grasp in four different shades, this alarm clock sets itself apart from the competition by allowing you to adjust how bright the face is. The built-in sensors let you know what the temperature and humidity in your room are, plus there are three alarm settings to choose from.

6. A miniature smart speaker that adds Alexa to every room

Just connect it and with this smart speaker you can talk to Alexa from almost every room in your house. You can use it to control your devices with voice commands, and with the built-in USB port you can charge your electronics if necessary. It does not block the second outlet and you can even use it to make hands-free calls.

7. These coffee mugs made from borosilicate glass

Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, these mugs are a chic upgrade from the regular ceramic versions. They are insulated to help toast your drinks, and the walls do not develop condensation to keep your hands dry. Despite their delicate appearance, they are surprisingly durable – place them in the freezer, microwave or dishwasher.

8. A wireless speaker with 6 LEDs that change color

Start the party in any room with this Bluetooth speaker. It has a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet, so you don’t get glued to its side while streaming music, plus the six color-changing LED lights make it easy to create a festive atmosphere. The battery lasts continuously for up to 12 hours when it is charged and you can even use it to make hands-free calls.

9. The Outdoor String Lights that are completely waterproof

Use them to add a romantic flair to any room, or use these string lights to decorate your outdoor patio. They are completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about them getting wet in the rain, and an Amazon reviewer was even excited that “the lights come with hooks, so I could quickly make a decision about where to hang them! “

10. A trash can that opens without you having to touch it

The outside of your waste will accumulate over time, so keep your hands away from bacteria and bacteria by using this non-contact garbage bin. The sensor-operated lid keeps your hands away from the dirty exterior, and each unit comes with an odor filter and a lemon odor cartridge.

11. The sheets that are hypoallergenic and light-resistant

If you are sensitive to dust mites, a set of hypoallergenic sheets such as this one is indispensable. They are made from super soft microfibre that is derived from environmentally friendly bamboo, and they are even wrinkle and fade resistant. Grab them in more than 10 beautiful colors.

12. A water-repellent carpet rug made from chic bamboo

Place it in front of your kitchen counter, or use this water-repellent carpet carpet in your bathroom. It is made from environmentally friendly bamboo with a non-slip coating to hold it securely in place and you can even use it in your mud room or office to stop the spread of dirt in your home.

13. The fashionable glass teapot with a removable brew group

Use it without the brew group to serve lemonade and other drinks, or use this glass teapot with the brew group to make delicious tea, coffee and more. The glass is so durable that you can place this teapot directly on an electric hob or gas stove without worrying about it shattering, and the lid is made of environmentally friendly bamboo.

14. A set of bamboo storage boxes to organize your drawers

These boxes are made from super durable, environmentally friendly bamboo and make it easy to get your messy drawers organized. Each order comes with five boxes in different sizes, and they are great for utensils, art supplies, pens, pencils, electronics, and tools. An Amazon reviewer wrote: “the boxes are surprisingly sturdy and are also suitable for heavier items.”

15. The standard that supports your Amazon Echo Show

Give your Echo Show a seat with this adjustable stand. You can tilt it forward or backward depending on which angle gives you the best view, plus it’s a great way to protect your Show from accidents when you use it in the kitchen, workshop or hobby room.

16. A soap dispenser that is completely contactless

You never know how many dirty hands touched your soap dispenser, so use this contactless version instead. It requires only four AA batteries and the base is water resistant to prevent short circuits. Grab it in four different colors: copper, chrome, nickel and bronze.

17. These chic boxes that are perfect for storing your herbs

Not only are they great for storing salt and pepper on your table, but the lids on these spice boxes also have a small magnet that ensures a tight seal. You can also use them to store small items such as paper clips or jewelry, and they are both made from environmentally friendly bamboo.

18. A few smart light bulbs that are compatible with Alexa

For just $ 23 you can easily upgrade the lights in your house with this pair of smart light bulbs. They are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you can control them with voice commands, and there are more than 16 million colors to choose from when setting the mood in any room.

19. The sink that helps your scrubbers dry quickly

Soaked sponges often stimulate mold growth, so help them dry out with this sink. There are multiple vents that ensure an increased air flow so that your scrubbers dry quickly, and it is completely rust free so you don’t have to worry about corroding after repeated exposure to water.

20. A set of flameless candles made with LED lamps

If you are looking for an easy way to create a romantic atmosphere in your home, make sure you give these LED candles a look. The lamps have a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours and they are completely flameless, so you don’t have to worry about them accidentally falling over. They can work for up to 150 hours before the AA batteries need to be replaced, and each order also comes with a remote control so you can operate them from far.

21. The soap holder that helps to extend the life of your bar

If you leave your bar of soap on a counter, you leave (usually) smooth trash behind, so keep your bars in these holders instead. They are designed with drip spouts that lead excess water to your sink, and are great for both your kitchen and bathroom.

22. A towel rack that you can also use to store wine

Mount it in your kitchen as a chic place to store bottles of wine, or place this rack in your bathroom for towels. It can accommodate up to eight of the above, and it is made from super thick steel with a moisture-resistant coating.

23. The bulbs that water your plants automatically

I often forget to water my plants, so I use these bulbs to keep my flowers alive. Simply fill them with water and put them in the ground – that’s all. The water will gradually drain, so that your plants get water when you are not at home and they contain enough water for up to two weeks.

24. A set of reusable chopsticks made from high-quality fiberglass

The chopsticks in this set of 10 pairs are made of high-quality fiberglass and are not only reusable, but they are also heat-resistant and BPA-free. The non-slip design helps you maintain a firm grip no matter what you eat, and they are even rust-resistant for extra durability.

25. The glass bottles that you can use for juice, smoothies and more

Use them to store your homemade juices, fermented tea or morning smoothies. These bottles are an environmentally friendly alternative to wasteful plastic water bottles, and the wide mouth makes it easy to fill them without accidentally spilling or dripping. The cap is made of stainless steel, and they are also leak-proof.

26. An aerator that can help improve the aroma of red wine

Simply pour your cheap red wine through this aerator and it can help improve the taste by opening the subtle tones. The medical resin construction is shatter-proof, drip-proof and leak-proof – just put it in every bottle and you’re ready to go.

27. This Fire TV stick with which you can stream Netflix, Hulu and more

If you don’t have a smart TV, connect this Fire TV stick to an HDMI port to watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and the rest of your favorite streaming apps. With the built-in Alexa you can use voice commands to search through the media catalog, plus it is compatible with 4K ultra-HD video quality and also offers games and other apps.

28. A wine opener that uses air pressure to burst bottles

Don’t bother removing the cork – just use this air pressure pump to pop your wine bottles. It is incredibly easy to use because there is no need to pull or twist, plus it removes the cork without breaking it into pieces. Every order also comes with a foil cutter, and it’s great for professional and home use.

29. A kit with everything you need to make sushi

Rolling your own sushi without the right equipment can be difficult, so grab this set in case you’re ever in the adventurous mood to try it. Each kit comes with two rolling mats, a rice spreader, a rice paddle and five pairs of chopsticks, and they are all made from 100% environmentally friendly bamboo.

30. A drawer for your Nespresso capsules

Looking for a handy place to store your Nespresso pods? Look no further than this glass storage drawer. It is large enough that you can also place your VertuoLine on it, and there is room for a maximum of 40 small pods or 20 large pods.

31. The bamboo spice rack that expands to fit in your cupboards

Store it in a cupboard for a tidy place to store your herbs, or use this extensible rack to store toiletries in your bathroom. It is made from environmentally friendly bamboo that does not break down when exposed to water, and the neutral color matches the decor of almost any style.

32. A board that helps you fold your shirts evenly

Make the most of the space in your drawers and your cupboard – use this board to uniformly fold your shirts so that you can not only stack them in neat, compact stacks, but also keep them wrinkle-free and easily recognizable. You can use it with all types of shirts, and it even works with trousers and towels.

33. These hangers are covered with soft non-slip velvet

Normal plastic hangers are smooth, while these hangers are covered with velvet to prevent your clothes from falling. They don’t leave any shoulder bumps in your shirts, because they are completely rounded at the top and although they are slim to save space, they are sturdy enough to carry up to 18 pounds.

34. A Lazy Susan turntable that is stain resistant

Spices, herbs, pots and cans all fit on this lazy susan turntable. It rotates a full 360 degrees to help you maximize your storage space, and it works just as well in a cupboard as on your counters. It is both stain and rust resistant, plus it is made of durable stainless steel.

35. This cosmetic organizer is super chic

Most cosmetic organizers are made of plastic, while this is made of super chic bamboo for a natural, raised look. It rotates 360 degrees so you have easy access to your entire makeup collection, plus there is room for lotions, deodorant, lipstick, foundation, powders, brushes and more.

36. An office organizer with an elegant, rustic design

Not only are there three drawers and six compartments where you can store makeup, office supplies and more, but this organizer also requires no assembly – just unpack it and you’re done. It is made from durable paulownia wood and the rustic design is unmistakably cute.

37. The brush head holder that does not need to be drilled

Fitting articles can be challenging and harmful, so this toothbrush holder does not need to be drilled at all. Each order comes with super-strong glue that makes it easy to attach to your walls, plus in addition to hanging toothbrush compartments, there is storage space for your phone, lotions, creams, shampoos and more upstairs.

38. A counter organizer that you can use practically anywhere

Put it in your kitchen to store herbs and cans, or even put this countertop organizer in your bathroom as a nice place to store toiletries. It is rust-resistant and sturdy, so that it does not fall over, and an Amazon reviewer was even enthusiastic that it is perfect for “small items that do not fit in a limited cupboard space”.

39. This device that makes delicious breakfast sandwiches

It only takes about five minutes for this breakfast sandwich maker to prepare a delicious morning meal. The heating plates are removable for easy cleaning, and are provided with a non-stick coating for added convenience. You can use your own fresh ingredients, such as eggs, cheese, muffins, bagels, ham, sausage and bacon.

40. An Air Fryer that helps reduce splattery Oil Messes

Because it uses a fraction of the oil that requires regular frying, this air fryer is a great way to reduce splashing kitchen scraps. The frying basket is non-stick so your meals don’t get stuck on the metal wires, and you can also use it as a toaster to make pizza, frozen foods, vegetables and more.

41. The Bartending Kit made of durable stainless steel

This stainless steel bartending set comes with six top quality tools: a shaker, jigger, strainer, mixing spoon, tongs and bottle opener. Each order also comes with a stylish wooden standard, as well as recipe cards to help you on your way. “I love receiving customers and friends at home,” said a buyer. “Nice presentation that I can display at the top of the bar (…) The price was unbeatable.”

42. An easy, inexpensive way to support Saggy cushions

If your furniture cushions have started to sag, try reinforcing them with this bet. You can trim it to fit on almost any pillow, and it can even help you save money by extending the life of your old furniture. Many Amazon reviewers also wrote about how “easy to install” is.

43. The extra soft throw blanket made of faux fur

This throw blanket is made from ultra soft faux fur and is a great way to add a touch of color to any room, or even change the textures in your decor. It is reversible so that you actually get two blankets for the price of one, and you can pack it in five colors: white, pink, cream, gray and yellow.

44. A wedge cushion that can help reduce back pain

Reviewers swear that just sleeping on this wedge cushion can help relieve neck and back pain, as well as reduce acid reflux and snoring. It is filled with premium, high-density memory foam that molds to the shape of your body, and is also breathable to prevent you from overheating at night.

45. The storage cubes that help you organize your shelves

These storage cubes are available in various fun colors and make it easy to keep your shelves organized. They fold down when not in use, so that they can be easily stored away, and the built-in handles help you transport them effortlessly through your house.

46. ​​A series of dividing lines that help you organize your closet

Just add them to your wardrobe bar and these dividers instantly separate your shirts, skirts, jackets, blouses and more. Each order comes with 15 blank labels so you can adjust the separators, and there are also 46 pre-printed labels to choose from.

47. The hair towel made of ultra-absorbent microfiber

Because microfiber absorbs more water than normal cotton, using this hair towel can reduce the time it takes to blow-dry your hair. It is large enough to handle all lengths and thicknesses, and it can even help to reduce frizz and damage so that your hair feels soft.

