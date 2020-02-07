Advertisement

Crystal healing is one of my favorite ways to connect with the earth and incorporate some magic into my personal spiritual practice – but did you know that you can also use crystals for your love life? With Valentine’s Day in the middle of 2020’s first Mercury retro-shadow period, the use of the power of crystal healing can be really useful. And you don’t have to be an expert in crystal healing to take advantage of the supposed powers of these stones.

Many love-enhancing crystals can be useful when it comes to attracting an ideal partner and increasing your confidence in dating – or strengthening a relationship that you are already committed to. Drukte spoke with astrologer and crystal expert Nura Rachelle about how crystals can be used most effectively to improve our love life. “When it comes to using crystals for love, we need to be clear about our point of attraction – and focusing on love increases our point of attraction to bring more love into our lives,” says Rachelle. “Our crystal allies help us to be programmed memories to focus on the inherent love, truth and beauty of life … and thus shift your point of attraction.”

Here are a few of my favorite crystals to attract love and romance, whether you’re single or in a relationship – followed by some simple tips and rituals that you can use to maximize your results.

Advertisement

Rose quartz for self-love and compassion

Ah, the classic love stone – how could I not start this list with rose quartz? Every true love affair must first start with a healing and loving relationship with yourself. Rose quartz energy acts as a wonderful heart opener and helps cultivate love, forgiveness and compassion for other people, but also for yourself. If you want to soften the edges of your heart and work on your self-confidence, take an easy-to-feel atmosphere with rose quartz and let it rain its soft sweetness on you.

Moonstone for sensuality

Nothing beats the blissful excitement and passion of the honeymoon phase of a relationship. The soft and sexy moonstone is ideal to guide us through these early stages of puppy love – but also to help us maintain that sensual passion in a relationship. If you want to feel extra sexy when you enter into a new relationship or just want to re-ignite a sensual, emotionally connected spark between you and your partner, moonstone is the perfect crystal companion.

Rhodochrosite for putting on ‘The One’

With its deep pink hue and soothing, fear-relieving vibes, rhodochrosite can help smooth out your energy so that you are more open to meeting that one. “Rhodochrosite is my absolute favorite crystal to wear when I try to chase a potential partner,” says crystal expert Renée Watt. “Something about that stone makes the wearer shine and is meant to help in attracting soul mates.”

Green Aventurine For Good Luck In Love

Green is the color that represents the heart chakra, which is our energetic love center, so it makes sense that a green aventurine would be the stone to bring good energy and a deep, earthy ground to your love life. Known as the ultimate lucky stone, green aventurine is loved because it gives a renewed sense of joy to long-term relationships or helps people open their hearts to new loved ones after a heartache.

Rhodonite for healing Heartbreak

If you treat a heartbreak or try to navigate through the dating scene while your romantic wounds still feel fresh, rhodonite – which is a sister stone to rhodochrosite – can be very useful. This stone is all about balance and harmony and can help to stabilize our emotions around love.

How to get the most out of your love Crystals

Once you have cleaned your crystals and programmed them with your intentions, wearing or wearing your love crystals at all times will be especially useful if you know that you are in situations where you need their energetic support. Consider visiting the city to flirt, have a date or have an important conversation with your partner.

You can also make contact with your love crystals by using them in a Valentine’s Day ritual (or another love-related spell). “Literally bring your crystal to your heart center. Let it feel your heart beating. Focus on someone or something you love the most, and let the crystal feel that,” says Rachelle. “Now every time you look at that crystal, you are reminded of that love and that energy will fill you.”

Shutterstock

You can also create a crystalline lattice, similar to the one for which Energy Muse gives instructions on its site. To make the timetable, choose a collection of crystals to work with that glorify your love life, and focus on what you have in mind when it comes to love and romance. “The combination of the power of crystals in a geometric pattern reinforces your focused intention to show results much faster,” says the Energy Muse site. Here you can read step-by-step instructions on how to make a crystalline lattice.

It doesn’t matter what kind of ritual you choose to help you make contact with your love crystals, focusing on your own growth and openness is great, but trying to control others with your energy is not. “When it comes to using crystals to enhance your love life, the best way to act is to wear stones that help bring out your best qualities, rather than trying to impose your will on someone with a love spell or other forms of manipulative magic, “says Watt. By focusing your energy on opening yourself to love and attraction, you will achieve better results than if you were to try to cast a classic “love spell” on someone else and engage in his free will. Use your magical love energy in a responsible way!

Advertisement