To withstand the daily clutter of life and make your house look good, you need one of the easy-to-clean rugs. Most of my picks are machine washable, which is super handy if your rug fits. Just know that for larger carpets you might have to go to a launderette for industrial washing machines. If machine-washable is not on your radar, many stain-free carpets have stain-resistant properties to help reduce cleaning frequency.

Considering the cleaning method and material might help you find the right rug for your lifestyle. If your ideal cleaning method is machine wash, cotton or cotton rugs are great. They do not last long, but work well in spaces where spills and stains are a daily threat. Polyester is another machine-washable option, and my choice below is super-thin, so you might fit a larger rug in your washing machine.

Regarding stain-free carpets, your options are mainly wool and polypropylene. Wool is popular because of its durability and softness, and because it repels stains and water well. It is a great choice for areas with high traffic, but not ideal for wet, damp areas and can fade or fade slightly. Polypropylene is also great for high-traffic areas and is more resistant to wet environments than wool; just know it doesn’t always feel luxurious.

Although natural fiber rugs such as jute, seagrass or silk are strong and durable, they can be difficult to clean or require professional cleaning, so I have omitted them from this list.

A tip to keep in mind while shopping is that carpets with prints or patterns can help make stubborn stains stand out less.

Keep scrolling for easy-to-clean rugs that will definitely brighten up your space. For simple price comparison, I have kept my carpet selections about the same size, but they are all available in different sizes.

1. A minimalist rug with a mix of cotton and mix that is machine washable

The minimal design of this easy-to-clean rug fits into almost any decor style. Handy it is a machine washable blend of cotton, polyester and viscose. Reviewers love the appearance and value of this choice. In addition to the zigzag pattern shown above, you can also opt for a traditional black and white gingham pattern.

A useful review: “Great carpet for the value. I put it down in the kitchen of my apartment, so that my neighbors below would not hear my dogs running around, and it is perfect for the room, easy to clean / wash, etc. “

Available sizes: 1.5 by 2.3 feet, 2 by 3 feet, 2 by 4 feet, 2 by 6 feet, 3 by 4 feet and 4 by 6 feet.

2. A machine washable cotton rug that is reversible

This reversible, machine-washable rug has a geometric print that can easily hide stains, but it is also a great easy-to-clean rug. The fact that it is reversible, with the same pattern on each side, means that you can easily turn your rug and get double the usage time for washing. Once you turn it around, you have a rug that looks like new.

You can even get a pair of these rugs to complete a room: one that is 2 by 3 feet and another that is 2 by 3 meters. In addition, this hand-woven rug, made from recycled cotton, is available in a gray chevron, a black and white diamond print or a gray stripe.

A useful review: “I love these carpets for my mud room. They are so easy to wash and dry quickly. “

Available sizes: 2 by 3 feet, 2 by 4.2 feet, 2 by 6 and 4 by 6 feet

3. A non-slip blanket that actually stays in place and is still machine washable

Looking for a large rug that still fits in your washing machine? The machine-washable rugs from Ruggable may fit precisely because this rug comes in two parts. The thin, machine-washable top layer is made of a durable polyester and water-resistant polyurethane layer with silicone corners. The non-slip cushion, which remains on the floor, is then made from polyester from recycled plastic bottles. Only know that the anti-slip is not machine washable. Because it splits in two and is so thin, you will probably fit this larger rug into most washing machines.

This dress radiates vintage inspired vibes to add character. Perhaps even more importantly, this water-repellent carpet is resistant to the mess that can arise from living with pets and young children. In addition, the underlayer of this carpet is provided with a non-slip backing of thermoplastic resin to hold your carpet in place.

A useful review: “We have a dog that is older and has had accidents lately. This rug really fits in the washing machine and also looks great! We have since ordered another 4. Love them!”

Available sizes: a runner of 2.5 by 7 feet, a rug of 5 by 7 feet and a rug of 8 by 10 feet

4. An easy-to-clean, Moroccan-inspired carpet Durable enough for busy areas

Although it is mostly white, this Moroccan-inspired rug is designed to withstand everyday use, including the crowded areas of your home. It is made of polypropylene, so all that is needed to clean it is vacuuming and stain cleaning with soap and water. The nuLOOM carpet has a high score of 4.3 stars after more than 3000 reviews. Some shoppers are pleasantly surprised that they can keep a white rug in a house with children or pets.

It is available in various shapes, including rectangular, square and oval shapes. It is also available in other colors, including a deep blue, a salmon pink, dark gray and a multicolored option. The only potential disadvantage of this pick is that the polypropylene material may not feel the most luxurious.

A useful review: “I love this carpet. It is stylish, of good quality and the best of all, easy to clean. I have two toddlers who have already run over with muddy feet, poured orange juice on it and dripped RED ice cream on it. I was able to completely clean up this mess without leaving marks. I was afraid that the fibers would be stiff, but the carpet is actually very soft. “

Available sizes: 30 sizes, varying from 2 by 3 feet to 12 by 18 feet

5. A large woolen rug that goes with everything and is naturally resistant to stains

For a beautiful, stain-resistant woolen rug, this choice is your best choice. It is unique among the carpets in this collection thanks to the fringe and reviewers confirm that this rug is easy to clean. It is a great neutral rug that could work in any home and you can choose from natural and ivory or brown and ivory. Moreover, the hand-woven construction of this rug contributes to durability.

Safavieh is a carpet brand that has been around for more than 100 years. And in case you were worried about shedding wool, reviewers say that this carpet only throws minimal.

A useful review: “This has been a great rug. It is neutral with a little pop from the pattern. Really adds to our dining room. “

Available sizes: 15 sizes, ranging from 2 by 3 feet to 10 by 14 feet

Nice to have: a rug

A rug helps keep your carpet in place, extends the life of your investment and protects your floors. Are you still wondering if you should add one to your shopping cart? This Gorilla Grip rug is supported by a 4.5-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews.

Other advantages in addition to the stability of the carpet are the open grid construction of this cushion with which carpets can breathe, which is especially important for wooden floors.

A useful review: “This thing really works! I tried 2 different anti-slip pads from Bed Bath & Beyond and neither worked. Both did very little to help. The Gorilla pad works as advertised. I wish I had saved my money on the beds at Bath & [Beyond] and tried this first. “

Available sizes: 23 sizes, varying from 2 by 3 to 10 by 14 feet

