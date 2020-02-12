Police officers stand in front of a house where five family members were found dead in the Bhajanpura area on February 12 PTI

Delhi: Broken-down bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found in their home in northeast Delhi, Bhajanpura, under mysterious circumstances, the police said Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12).

At 11:16 a.m., the police received information from neighbors who complained of bad smells from the house.

The police opened the front door and found the five crumbled bodies.

The bodies were sent for autopsy.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and a forensic team was brought in to investigate the case, said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy police commissioner (northeast).

No note was found of the spot, he said.

Preliminary investigations showed that Shambhu Chaudhary made his living by driving an e-rickshaw in Bhajanpura.

He had been a tenant in the rented house for five months. He was from the Supole district in Bihar, the DCP added.

