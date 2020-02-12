The 2020 recruitment cycle is probably complete for Louisville football, which means it’s time to look at the 2021 class.

The National Signing Day of 2020 is here, which means that they are finalizing their recruitment courses for most programs across the country. For Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program, 98 percent of their work was completed when they signed 25 members for their selection in the 2020 class in December.

While other programs endeavor to sign players to complete their selection, Louisville has been able to get a huge running start in the 2021 class. If you follow the coaching staff and soccer program on Twitter, you’ve probably seen photos of them on their way with high school coaches and parents of potential recruits trying to identify the next wave of talent for the future in the Ville.

Louisville’s surprising success on the field in 2019 helps to lay the foundation for recruiting in 2020, as the cards have yielded a lot of talented players who should take the program to the next level. Now, Satterfield and its staff will be tasked with raising it to a higher level and pursuing a new level of talent for their future rosters.

I think a four or five star talented country is the key because they still have to do it. Yes, they landed Kam Wilson and Luke Kandra, two boys who developed into four-star perspectives. But it is one thing to recruit an undervalued player who rises from start to finish, versus recruiting a highly regarded and coveted prospect. That’s why the landing of some of these players is so important to Scott Satterfield and the future of football in Lousiville.

Don’t let it be twisted, this staff is more than capable of making large recruitment profits and with their success, both on the recruitment path and on the field, this will happen sooner rather than later.

So without further hassle, let’s take our first look here at Big Red Louie among the top five prospects to look at the cards in the 2021 class.