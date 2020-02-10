Advertisement

TORONTO –

Princess Cruises says that a Canadian is one of the 66 confirmed cases of the new corona virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians in quarantine: On a quarantined cruise ship anchored outside of Japan, a Canadian woman ticked “yes” for a painkiller study – and was taken for extra screening that led to a positive test for coronavirus.

2. Oscars of 2020: The South Korean dark comedy “Parasite” has written history as the very first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for the best photo.

3. Africa trip: Masai Ujiri, president of Toronto Raptors, traveled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Ethiopia, trying to get support from African leaders for Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

4. Drug testing: Using only a person’s fingerprints, an experimental test can detect the difference between a person who has taken cocaine and someone who has just used it.

5. Good deed: An Ontario teen is praised for her honesty after she has turned around $ 30,000 into cash and checks she found in a parking lot.

One more thing …

Money Monday: Canadians must brace themselves for an increase in scam emails and robocalls during the coming tax season, despite increased government efforts to combat illegal call centers.

