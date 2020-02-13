TORONTO –

Two hereditary leaders of a British Columbia First Nation in the heart of a wave of national protests have launched a constitutional challenge for fossil fuel projects. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Distance from pipeline: Protesters continue to physically block roads, train tracks and even government offices in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’and First Nation in B.C. which oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline.

2. COVID-19 cases: The Chinese province of Hubei has reported a peak in the number of fatal COVID-19 infections, as the World Health Organization warns that it is too early to predict the end of the epidemic.

3. Cruise ship concerns: An infectious disease specialist says the decision to quarantine a cruise ship in Japan was too exaggerated, and health authorities should reconsider the practice after another 44 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

4. School strikes: More than two million students in Ontario stay at home next week, as all four unions are organizing a one-day strike that affects every public school in the province.

5. AFN court case: The Assembly of First Nations has filed a class action lawsuit against the federal government, claiming compensation for children of First Nations who they believe have been discriminated against by the government’s child welfare system.

One more thing …

Plastic for single use: The Calgary police have recently expanded a policy requiring all drivers to submit to a roadside ventilator when pulled, but some drivers worry about what happens to the plastic straws once the test is completed.