TORONTO –

Protests held in solidarity with a blockade of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC. continue to grow while experts raise the alarm of “illegal and unjust” arrests. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Pipeline protests: Dozens of people were arrested after disrupting their travels through the country in a sign of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose hereditary leaders resisted the construction of a gas pipeline through northern BC.

2. Coronavirus concerns: While quarantine extends aboard a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, a Canadian passenger says “stress levels are starting to rise” as more virus cases are confirmed.

3. Legalization of marijuana: The Canadian cannabis industry can face a new hit. At least nine US law firms have filed proposed class action lawsuits before US courts against three major Canadian cannabis producers.

4. Ont. park deaths: A four-year-old girl who was found in a nature reserve in Ontario with her father is remembered by her mother as “the most special girl you could ever ask for.”

5. Entry error: The American Frontier Airlines says that one of its gate agents “should have made the mistake” that led a Canadian woman to board the wrong plane in Florida.

One more thing …

Infectious diseases: Despite the number of new coronavirus deaths that exceed 1,000, the outbreak by the World Health Organization is not yet considered a pandemic. CTVNews.ca explains why.

