TORONTO –

A plane transporting Canadian citizens from the city to the center of the new coronavirus outbreak today lands at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, after stopping in Vancouver to refuel. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus outbreak: Japan reports 41 new cases of coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship while the mainland death toll rises to 636, including a doctor who had problems with the authorities for triggering an early warning about the disease.

2. Cruises placed in quarantine: While nearly 300 Canadian passengers are waiting on two quarantined cruise ships for the next phase of a vacation that is far from what they had expected, Canadians are confronted with their own coronavirus-related consequences on other ocean-going steamers.

3. Canadians in China: A Canadian woman diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan says she gives hope that her two-year-old daughter’s test results will turn negative so that she can return to Canada.

4. ISIS orphan: A Canadian man traveled alone to Syria in a desperate attempt to rescue a four-year-old girl he identified as his orphan cousin imprisoned in an ISIS detention camp.

5. Food inspections: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seeking advice from the public when it comes to proposed changes in the amount of food that people can bring to Canada.

One more thing …

Iceberg on the move: Satellite images show an iceberg the size of P.E.I. is about to escape the boundaries of the eternal sea ice of Antarctica and find its way to the open ocean.

