TORONTO –

More than 5,000 passengers on board two cruise ships are in quarantine after 23 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Cruise ships placed in quarantine: Two Canadians have been removed from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan and sent to a hospital after a positive test for the corona virus.

2. Trump accusation: Former media magnate Conrad Black called Mitt Romney’s decision to vote for condemning US President Donald Trump a “shameful, dishonorable thing” motivated by Romney’s dislike of the president.

3. Coronavirus racism: An Asian woman from Vancouver says that flight attendants on an Aeromexico flight from Mexico told her to wear a mask because she was coughing.

4. B. C. Salmon: A new report has shown that fourteen fish farms in British Columbia are infected with a virus that could potentially spread from farmed salmon to struggling wild salmon populations.

5. New Airbnb rules: Airbnb has announced that it will no longer allow young Canadians to book entire homes after three young men have died in a shooting at a party in Toronto on one of their lists.

One more thing …

City under lockdown: Ghostly drone images of the central Chinese city of Wuhan show a normally bustling metropolis that was transformed into a ghost town after the outbreak of the corona virus.

