Advertisement

TORONTO –

The conflict over the construction of a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia has become a national movement of blockades and protests. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Pipeline protests: Via Rail cancels all services along the Toronto-Montreal corridor because of a continuous demonstration on the track in a show of solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose hereditary leaders are against the pipeline.

2. Virus cases: A further 39 positive cases of coronavirus – now known as COVID-19 – have been confirmed on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, but it is unclear whether Canadians are involved in these new infections.

Advertisement

3. Canada-US relations: US President Donald Trump has tapped North Carolina Republican, former diplomat and physician Aldona Z. as the next US ambassador to Canada.

4. Canadian NHLer: The defender of St. Louis Jay Bouwmeester undergoes tests after falling on the bench during a first episode of the Blues match against the Anaheim Ducks during a cardiac episode.

5. Broom challenge: NASA has invalidated the broomstick challenge, a viral stunt in which people suggested that sudden gravity meant that broomsticks could stand upright for 24 hours.

One more thing …

Large scarf energy: Fresh from their 15th consecutive victory, the Toronto Raptors set off for their next style contest thanks to Serge Ibaka who broke his teammates with oversized scarves.

Advertisement