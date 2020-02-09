Advertisement

Storm Ciara disrupted an already reduced Premier League program when the game from Manchester City against West Ham was postponed, but three more games went ahead while the rest of the division was off-season.

Sheffield United fought Bournemouth, Everton’s impressive form continued with the win over Crystal Palace, and Brighton and Watford played a 1-1 draw at Amex.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned from the last round of Premier League games.

Advertisement

Storm Ciara can lead to a headache

⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠

Due to the extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interest of the safety of the fans and staff, today’s @ premierleague game against West Ham has been postponed.

🔵 #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM

– Manchester City (@ManCity), February 9, 2020

The dispute between the city and West Ham was canceled due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions” caused by storm Ciara. An announcement on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. confirmed that the game at Etihad Stadium, which was scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., would not take place. It will be rearranged in due course, but both clubs will be free next weekend as part of their planned mid-season break. Since City is still represented in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League, they have little leeway unless the game is for 10/11. March or midweek in April, depending on European commitment.

Carlo is at the wheel

Carlo Ancelotti has lost only one of his eight Everton Premier League games (Jonathan Brady / PA)

When Carlo Ancelotti took over in Everton, the Toffees were only four points above the relegation zone and nine in front of Sheffield United in fifth place. It can rightly be said that the Italian made an immediate impression and the fans in the blue half of Merseyside are starting to dream again. In a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Ancelotti’s men are just a stone’s throw away from a spot in the Europa League. This is in stark contrast to the mood under Marco Silva. Everton has been the division’s team, along with Liverpool leader, in the hot seat since the change. This has helped to improve the atmosphere in Goodison Park.

Palace sleeps in trouble

🗣 “Defensively, the goals were disappointing, the goals sloppy and we are usually not like that.” # CPFC

– Crystal Palace (@CPFC) February 9, 2020

In the two victories for Crystal Palace, they fought for a place in Europe in early December, but their form has been bad since then. Roy Hodgson’s team has not yet triumphed in 2020 and have only won one of their last eleven games in the Premier League. Now they are only six points above the bottom three points and the fans fear that they will slumber in another relegation battle. The Eagles have problems to solve in the off-season, as goals at Selhurst Park are difficult to score and have not scored any goals in the past two months.

England’s number one?

Jordan Pickford could compete for England’s number one shirt ahead of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton / PA)

Jordan Pickford has been England’s goalkeeper of choice for the past two years. However, since mistakes have crept into his game, his position is scrutinized more than ever. Gareth Southgate was present at Goodison Park on Saturday to see how his number one Christian Benteke blocked an excellent shot, but Pickford also let a weak shot by the Crystal Palace striker wind under his body. It was another chance for Pickford, and with Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson impressing again in Sunday’s win over Bournemouth, Southgate could make a big decision next month when the next round of international matches is coming.

Sheffield United continues to march

39 points. Until the 5th .. Bladesmen 🔛🔥 pic.twitter.com/j5II7yTcZs

– Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited), February 9, 2020

Many expected Chris Wilder’s team to burn out in the second half of the season, but they still show no such signs. After an impressive opening in the Premier League, the Blades lost three of their six games during Christmas and early January. But they have two wins over Tottenham again, and this follows a strong transfer window in the past month. Billy Sharp and John Lundstram’s goals won against Bournemouth on Sunday, securing their 10th league win this season.

Advertisement