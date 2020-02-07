Advertisement

There is something to be said about taking your time and completing every task that comes along – but your life is probably hectic and there may not be enough time in the day for everything. Fortunately, these weird products on Amazon that make random tasks so much easier, here to reduce the burden, alleviate the load and give you time for other tasks that give more satisfaction.

What exactly does that mean for products? Well, you might like to cook and bake, but do you really enjoy spending time stripping herbs or separating eggs? If this is not the case, there are two brilliant but strange kitchen products on this list that complete both tasks in a fraction of the time.

And the same can be said for all the many cleaning projects that you might avoid. But that is where unexpected cleaning products come to save the day; think of heavy-duty keyboard cleaners, hangers that hold dirty socks together in the wash so they don’t get lost, and cleaning brushes attached to drills.

If you want nothing more than to outsource some of the more random tasks in life, look no further than this list of incredible, time-saving products.

1. An effective keyboard cleaner that sucks up dust and dirt

Don’t be intimidated by the fact that it looks like a serious power tool that can do great damage: this keyboard cleaner sucks dust and dirt between and around keys like nobody’s business, but it is also gentle. The cordless drill cleaner is supplied with two vacuum nozzles and a washable filter. The built-in lithium battery allows 60 minutes of continuous cleaning after a single charge.

2. This tray is perfectly designed for the preparation of bacon

If your old bacon hob doesn’t touch fat or retains a crispy bacon exterior, go to this uniquely designed bacon dish. The sloping platform has ridges that hold food up and ensure that fat flows down and is caught in the drawer. It is dishwasher safe and also functions as the perfect defrosting space for all meat and other frozen products.

3. The sock hanger that holds couples together in the wash

The washing day is going to be a lot easier, because this sock hanger keeps your pairs of socks in the washer and dryer. (That way you don’t have to scramble and look for them.) Each package comes with two hangers: one that can be used as dirty socks and another for clean socks. Both can be hung in your cupboard.

4. An eyebrow tattoo pen that delivers microblade-inspired results

This eyebrow tattoo pen delivers natural looking eyebrows, thanks to a triple forked applicator that mimics a much, much more expensive microblading treatment. The pen is highly pigmented and does not wipe until you remove it with soap or makeup premover. Plus, it comes in four eyebrows.

5. These mop slippers that clean your floor while you stay cozy

You can get cozy or clean your floors – or you can do double tasks and do both at the same time with these mop slippers. The slippers have chenille microfibre outsoles that collect dust and dirt as you walk, giving hard floors a mini-cleaning treatment. In the meantime, they feel super comfortable while keeping your feet warm. Moreover, they are available in 15 colors and animals in the form of bears, frogs and rabbits.

6. A multitasking hot air brush that inflates your roots

Easier mornings are all about multitasking, and this hot air brush is probably the most popular time-saving hair tool you can have by your side. The ventilated round brush dries the hair like a hair dryer, but it also lifts your roots, ensures a large volume and allows you to give yourself the ultimate burst with just one tool (and free your second hand).

7. The space-saving microwave steamer that folds flat

Steam vegetables, rice and other foods in your microwave in less time with this microwave steamer, with a handy removable insert, a handle and a lid. The silicone steamer is resistant to temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and not only saves you cooking time; it also saves a lot of space. The unit folds flat and can be stored almost anywhere. Bonus points: it comes in six colors.

8. A flexible washer for the door of the washing machine that prevents mold odor

If you have noticed that your washing machine smells … well, the opposite of fresh, the culprit can be an accumulation of mold inside wet clothing. This flexible washer does exactly that: it keeps the door ajar on machines with a front loader to allow good airflow, which keeps unwanted odors at bay.

9. These cable clamps to prevent wires from dangling everywhere

In my opinion, tangled wires and cables hanging from the back of a desk can make a tidy room look messy. Fortunately, you can protect your cables in an orderly and better manner with these cable clamps, which secure to surfaces with an adhesive. They also hold a firm grip on cords so that they stay in one place.

10. The back brace that helps improve your posture

If you still make mental notes to stand upright, another reminder may help. This back brace corrects your posture and trains you to sit upright, which in turn helps to relieve neck, shoulder and back pain. Wear the washable, breathable brace for 20 minutes to an hour at night. You can also wear it under your clothing.

11. An active toothpaste that naturally whitens teeth

This natural activated carbon toothpaste has a different approach to whitening: it is safe enough to use daily and the active ingredients are baking powder, organic coconut oil and charcoal. You will find no fluoride, peroxide or parabens in the formula – and it leaves a fresh, minty taste.

12. This fabric defuzzer that removes ribbon and pills from clothing

Chances are that your sweaters will look a bit worn out over time. But instead of throwing them away and spending more money on your wardrobe, use these fabrics defuzzer to make them look like new again. It works by removing pills and removing lint and lint with a protected shaving system. The battery-operated device has three settings and a ribbon catcher that is easy to clean.

13. These leakproof storage bags that are fully reusable

This package of 10 reusable storage bags is available in large, medium and small sizes with leak-free zippers. Made from strong PEVA material, the bags are safe in the freezer. They are also waterproof and perfect for keeping products, food scraps and lunch fresh and dry.

14. A bath drain protector that nestles in your drain

The best way to keep your pipes clean is to prevent hair and dirt from becoming clogged in the first place. Unlike traditional drain protectors that are above your drain, this bath drain protector nestles in your drain and catches everything you want to keep safe from the pipes. It comes in six colors and won’t float up and away in your bath water.

15. A stainless steel kettle that boils water within minutes

This stainless steel kettle boils water in just a few minutes so that it is ready for tea, coffee, pasta, rice, oatmeal and other dishes. The wireless kettle boils up to 1 liter of water – and has a 30-inch power cord together with an automatic shut-off function for safety purposes.

16. The transparent acne spots that heal quickly

Stains can occur unexpectedly, but these acne patches offer an easy way to dry them out and cure them within hours. The patches are made from natural hydrocolloid, tea tree and calendula oils that disinfect the skin and absorb impurities while you sleep. The plasters come in two sizes and are transparent, so that they blend into the skin.

17. A digital meat thermometer for perfectly cooked hamburgers

Whether you serve hamburgers at your BBQ, make a huge Sunday roast or organize Thanksgiving – actually meat is always the most important event – this meat thermometer ensures that your meal is cooked perfectly. The accurate thermometer has the fastest response time of just 4 to 6 seconds, along with an easy-to-read digital screen and an automatic 10-minute shut-off.

18. This versatile drill brush that attaches to your drill

Add a little more power to your cleaning routine with these drill brushes that attach to your drill and remove the dirt from grout, tiles and other hard surfaces. The bristles are made of strong but non-abrasive nylon – and the set comes with brushes in three different sizes to easily handle any cleaning in kitchen and bathroom.

19. These soft mesh wash bags that protect lingerie

When you throw away lingerie, blouses, and other delicate items with regular laundry, you leave them wide open for hooks and eyes through the zippers of clothing and buttons. These mesh laundry bags have zippers and offer a place where these pieces can be cleaned without endangering their fabrics. The set comes with an extra large bag, two large bags and two medium-sized bags.

20. An organizer keeps the container lids in order

If you are hit in your head every time you open a cupboard door with about 10 container lids, I have a solution for you. This lid container organizer has five adjustable dividers and built-in handles – and fits precisely in most drawers or cabinets. It comes in four sizes: a small one, a medium and two different larges.

21. The silicone handle holder that prevents burns during cooking

Sometimes you grab a pan without thinking and end up with a nasty burning. Apply these hot handle holders to searing pan handles in advance, and you never have to worry about that fate. The holders are designed from durable silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit – and they are designed to fit most traditional frying pans. The handles are also dishwasher safe and are available in six colors.

22. This tongue cleaner that removes odor causing bacteria

These stainless steel tongue scrapers help remove bacteria, germs and food particles from your tongue – also known as the part of your mouth that is often overlooked during cleaning – to reduce odors. They have curved handles and must not cause a gagging feeling – and they even come with a travel suitcase.

23. A vegetarian hacker who bursts onions in seconds

Imagine preparing meals without a single knife and cutting onions without collapsing a lot of tears at the end of it. This is the vegetable chopper that can handle all the most difficult vegetables, fruits and other foods that need to be cut and diced – from onions to apples and cheese. The kitchen sink chopper comes with two interchangeable stainless steel blades and a container for catching slices. And all parts are dishwasher safe.

24. This handy label maker for organizing your pantry and files

Now you don’t have to mix your basmati rice with your jasmine rice. Create useful labels with this label maker, store them on bottles, containers, wires, cables, files and pots and create a more organized living space that is easier to navigate. The fun and user-friendly device has a memory for up to 30 labels and a number of templates and different fonts.

25. These shoeless shoelaces so you never have to stop halfway

You can run, walk or just spend your day without ever having to look at your feet again. With these elastic laces without a tie you no longer have to stop your shoes or sneakers, bend over and tie them down. They come in 12 different colors and can be trimmed to fit different shoes.

26. The cleaning tablets for odor-free water bottles and tumblers

Even the longest bottle brushes in the world sometimes fail to clean every inch of water bottles and cups – making them susceptible to bacteria and odors that can affect the taste of beverages. But by simply putting one of these cleaning tablets in your bottle and adding water, you can remove stubborn stains and keep bottles spotless. The environmentally friendly tablets are biodegradable and chlorine-free.

27. This money-saving refrigerator water filter helps remove toxins

If you have a French fridge with French doors, this water filter is perfect (and one that saves you so much money on bottled water). The filter can remove more than 50 contaminants and medicines that contain chlorine and lead. In addition, it is easy to install and will last 6 months before it needs to be replaced.

28. These openings ensure that food cannot fall between devices

Those gaps between devices are breeding grounds for fallen items such as food and utensils (which you probably can never pick up and kiss goodbye). But the solution is simple: these silicone openings fit perfectly in those areas and offer a barrier that prevents items from falling through the cracks. Each set comes with two fillers.

29. The refrigerator door handle covers that prevent stains

Tired of wiping stains from your stainless steel fridge, oh, every other day? This set of velcro fasteners – in three sizes and three colors – offers a way to open your fridge without leaving your fingerprints. The covers are machine washable and double handles for other devices such as your stove and dishwasher.

30. An electric crepe maker that also beats pancakes and bacon

Maybe you like pancakes, or maybe you never tried to make them – but you’re curious. Whatever the case may be, this versatile electric crepe maker can be used to whip up delicious crepes – but it is also excellent for cooking pancakes, bacon, blintzes, tortillas and more. The plug-in pan is perfect for traveling (no stove required) and has a non-stick surface for clutter-free cleaning.

31. This mobile phone and tablet holder for hands-free viewing

Watch films or scroll comfortably on the internet when you place your smartphone or tablet on this standard. It can be adjusted to the ideal height and angle for comfortable viewing. The standard has a non-slip design and is compatible with most smartphones (as well as iPads and Kindles).

32. An expandable organizer that fits under your sink

That precious space under your sink is perfect for storing cleaning products or beauty products – but not if you throw items in without a game plan. This expandable organizer under the sink can be adjusted to one of the four heights that suit your cupboard. Moreover, thanks to the well-thought-out design, you can even rotate it so that it fits around the bathroom. Best of all, it is so sturdy and can hold up to 40 pounds.

33. The oil dispenser that provides a light mist

Most meals require nothing more than a light coat or mist of oil, which is not exactly easy to achieve when you pour from a bottle. This olive oil sprayer – which can also be used for vinegar, soy sauce and other liquid herbs – has handy measuring marks and a pump that only delivers a little at a time.

34. A tool that cuts grapes and tomatoes into smaller pieces

You can divide grapes, olives, and cherry tomatoes into quarters in a fraction of the time you need to cut them with regular knives when using this grape cutter. The portable gadget has a non-slip plunger, serrated blades and a lid. Simply throw the cutter in your dishwasher when you are finished using.

35. This pour-out coffee maker for quick, tasty brews

Looking for a fast but seriously tasty alternative to your coffee maker? This pour-over coffee maker prepares up to 8 cups of coffee when you pour hot water over the ground to the stainless steel filter. The set contains a carafe of sweet glass covered with a wooden cover for easy serving.

36. A chic copper wine bottle cooler for parties

You can enjoy your party and stand up less often to take that bottle of wine out of the fridge if you trust this elegant wine bottle cooler. The stainless steel cooler is insulated to keep white wine, champagne or rosé perfectly cold and tasty for hours. It comes in three beautiful finishes: copper, silver and etched gold.

37. The softest headphone that acts as an eye mask

In my opinion, you can get a better night’s sleep if you can relax by soothing music or meditation sounds – but you can do it without disturbing your roommates or your partner with the help of this sleep headset. The soft eye mask has built-in speakers with Bluetooth technology and blocks light while offering up to 9 hours of uninterrupted play time.

38. The New Zealand woolen drying balls that shorten the drying time

Trade in drying plates for these natural woolen drying balls and you feel 100% sure that you are not introducing any chemical into your clothing (or the environment). The dry balls are made from New Zealand wool and help remove lint and static electricity from clothing, while drying time is shortened and you save money on your electricity bill.

39. These reusable shopping bags that can handle £ 50 each

These reusable shopping bags are designed with waterproof polyester, a long shoulder handle and the option to fold into a compact case. The bins are super spacious and can each hold a maximum of 50 pounds. They are also machine washable and are available in various fun colors that make shopping a pleasure.

40. The compression foot sleeves that relieve major foot pain

If you suffer from plantar fasciitis or general foot pain, you know that life still has to go on – and these compression foot sleeves make walking, running and everyday life a lot more comfortable. The supportive selections are made from breathable, yet stretchy nylon and spandex, and can be worn comfortably under shoes.

Available in the sizes: Small – X-Large

41. These motion detecting lights that you can stick to the wall

These motion-detecting adhesive lamps can adhere to any dark corner, cupboard or cupboard with the included self-adhesive liners. Each battery-powered light strip has 10 durable LED lights, a motion sensor that is activated in the dark and an automatic shut-off function that switches off after 20 seconds without detectable movement.

42. This portable illuminated mirror that can also power your telephone

An illuminated makeup mirror, an essential tool for both makeup treatments en route and for charging the phone, has two built-in mirrors and 30 LED lights that can be charged via USB. The mirror has a standard phone port charger and is compact enough to throw in your handbag. Moreover, the unit is in rose gold or black.

43. A rotary peeler with three different built-in blades

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to this practical vegetable peeler in rotating style. The manual peeler is designed with standard, serrated and julienne stainless steel blades that deliver any type of slice that is required in your recipe. The tool is dishwasher safe and contains a potato remover.

44. This 2-in-1 pair that does double work as spatulas

Sometimes you need kitchen tongs and at other times you need a spatula. Why don’t you combine both tools in this silicone spatula and tongs? It has a sturdy stainless steel frame and can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The four-pack comes with two large pliers and two small pliers that you will use every day.

45. The clip-on immersion trays that are attached to bowls and plates

Make personalized snacking bowls or plates for your next party with these smart clip-on dip bowls that are attached directly to the sides of the service. The set includes four colorful trays for salsa, guac and more – and they save guests the inconvenience of stopping a conversation to hunt for the dip. Moreover, they are dishwasher safe.

46. ​​A protective cover for your makeup sponges

If you use makeup sponges and then throw them aside, you leave them wide open for collecting bacteria and dirt – two things you probably don’t want to have on your skin everywhere. This blender holder clicks together over sponges to keep them fresh and clean. It even has a cleverly ventilated design that allows a good airflow to dry wet mixers.

47. This 3-sided shield with mess during cooking

It’s a fact of life in the kitchen: if you deep-fry or sauté just about every dish, you’ll probably find oil everywhere in your stove and counter. Prevent messy cooking situations before they begin with this three-sided splatter protector, which is basically a shield with folding panels that you can place around pans and mixing bowls to protect the surrounding areas from clutter.

48. An outlet designed with a handy shelf to hold 15 pounds

Some design concepts just make perfect sense, such as this outlet with a small top shelf that is strong enough for up to 15 pounds. The socket is easy to install and can be used to charge your phone. Moreover, it can be a better place to store your device than on the floor (it’s also the perfect size for an Amazon Echo).

49. The heated bag sealer to preserve the freshness of every snack

It may look like a straightener, but this heated bag sealer is an important money-saving gadget that creates a seal on all those snack packages that you open and do not intend to end in one go. The portable food sealer – which has a 45-inch power cable – is perfect for crisps, cereals, pasta and other food in bags. It also comes in mint, pink or yellow to add a touch of color to your kitchen.

50. These foldable funnels that you can store anywhere

A funnel always comes in handy when you need to transfer liquid or dry ingredients without making a mess, but the shape and size make storage quite a hassle. This foldable funnel is made from durable, heat-resistant silicone – and folds flat so that you can literally store it in any drawer or cabinet.

51. An egg separator that saves time and looks cute

Cutting corners while cooking is easy if you have handy gadgets such as this cute egg separator. It works by squeezing the frog, bringing his lips close to the yolk, letting go and then squeezing again to release the yolk. Your proteins and yolks are separated within a few seconds and you can continue to bake and cook. And if frogs aren’t your thing, a cute orange fish and a pink pig are also options.

52. This standard to keep recipes up while you cook

This simple recipe standard is going to make your life a million times easier. The stand – which is compatible with smartphones and tablets – has an easel that holds devices upright and offers the best viewing angle. When you have finished cooking, the stand folds down for easy storage.

53. The Herb Stripper that quickly separates leaves from their stems

If your favorite part of cooking isn’t the painfully slow time it takes to get rid of herb leaves, then this herb stripper is your new best friend in the kitchen. The stainless steel stripper is designed with nine holes in different sizes that each of your herbs can handle when you extend them.

