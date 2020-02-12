ABC / John Fleenor

Peter and Hannah Brown meet again

Peter asked Hannah if she would consider staying earlier in the season, but that would not work because the 25-year-old was in the middle of the competition Dancing with the stars. Although she couldn’t really try Peter during the season, the two clearly still had a spark and there are many fans who take root for their happy ending. There is a chance that Peter and Hannah will be reconnected after the end of the season and she is the one he is currently with.

Peter falls in love with his producer

There are many fans who believe that Peter has fallen in love with his producer, Julie LaPlaca. The couple spent New Year’s Eve together and Julie was often seen with Peter in recent months. Although ABC managers have not confirmed or denied these rumors, Bachelor education spoiler expert Reality Steve and franchise alumnus Ashley Iaconetti have both maintained that these rumors are simply not true. But hey, maybe there is a small chance they are wrong?

Peter only ends

Another theory floating around is that Peter has no one at the end of it all and he is still single instead. Although it is difficult to believe this outcome – especially given the drama in the promo for the rest of the season – it is a possibility. Not to mention, Peter is determined that his season will not be spoiled, and this may be because he ends up with no one.

Hannah Ann and Peter get engaged

Hannah Ann and Peter may not be the strongest of the latest connections at the moment, but she has been a frontrunner since day one. Not only has she received the First Impression Rose, fans have reportedly reported that Hannah Ann’s Venmo account is private, which may mean she is trying to hide something. This can mean absolutely nothing but it is how fans found out that Colton Underwood chose Cassie Randolph in season 23 of The Bachelor.

Madison leaves Peter

This must be the most popular fan theory we have heard, and it also seems the most logical. After the release of the promo video for the remainder of the season, viewers are convinced that Madison is leaving Peter before making a suggestion. They think it all has to do with finding out that Peter was sleeping with another woman. He then leaves the season without introducing anyone, but with the hope of winning back Madison. This would explain why his mother cried in the video and why a camera crew recently saw movies in Madison’s hometown of Alabama.

Peter has not yet made his decision

Whether you think that Peter will come to someone from his season or to Hannah Brown, there is a general feeling that the season is not technically not yet ended. In fact, many fans believe that the real end of Peter – where he makes his big decision – will happen during the After the last rose episode that is usually broadcast after the final.

