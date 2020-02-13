If you have not had a drink and are about to have your first sober Valentine’s Day, it makes sense to think about how the day can affect you. From finding other ways to celebrate a date, or just dealing with it, the vacation can be a lot to deal with. But rest assured, there are plenty of ways to get through without alcohol.

One of the best places to start is to recognize how and why it might be difficult. “For most of us, vacations evoke stronger emotions than non-vacation time,” Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist, tells Bustle. “Being sober for the first time puts you in a vulnerable state.”

If you drank on Valentine’s Day in the past, there may be persistent associations with alcohol. “Combine that with pressure to use from your social environment or feelings of loss and regret or other negative feelings that can arise during the holidays, and the desire to go drinking can be quite strong,” says Klapow.

That said, you can still stay sober all day long and even have a good time. “Prepare for it, don’t pretend it has no impact, and plan Valentine’s Day so that you don’t fall behind simply fighting drifts,” Klapow says. Below, experts share more tips if you are not going to drink on Valentine’s Day.

1. Plan ahead for uncontrollable trek

If you strongly associate Valentine’s Day with drinking, it may help to plan ahead for cravings that may occur as a result. “Holidays can be powerful triggers for cravings, but they will blind you less if you know what to expect,” Dr. says. Jessica Goodnight, a recognized clinical psychologist at Bustle.

Reminding yourself of the possibility can be enough to get to the right headroom. But taking positive action can also be a big help.

Think of your triggers and then think of coping activities, Goodnight says, such as exercising or spending time with friends. If you drank in the past because of stress, these things will serve as a healthier substitute.

2. Talk to your date in advance

If you are on a first date or are still getting to know someone else, it may be helpful to start your date by telling your date that you are sober, Jaclyn Lopez Witmer, PsyD a recognized clinical psychologist at Therapy Group of NYC, to Bustle.

“It’s up to you how much or how little you want to share about why you’re sober, and you should never feel obliged to reveal more than you find comfortable,” she says, “but you and your date can share this about yourself “From there, it’s easier to arrange your evening for other non-alcoholic activities.

3. Make other fun plans

Although Valentine’s Day may seem to revolve around eating a fancy dinner – bringing you close to alcohol – there are other things you can do with your date, such as skating, playing board games, walking through a park, or as a go to a special cafe for dessert, says Witmer.

If you come up with creative, fun plans when you don’t drink, you will not only keep your mind busy, it will also prove that you can enjoy alcohol without a vacation.

4. Remove yourself from stressful situations

In a stressful situation around a vacation, one reason why many people drink during this time of the year, says Witmer. So promise yourself that you will step out of stressful situations without feeling bad about it.

“If you feel stressed or overwhelmed, remove yourself from the situation and take a break for yourself,” says Witmer. “More than likely no one will question your short absence.”

If you are with a partner and need a moment, take a walk around the block. If you are stressed about a date, acknowledge how you feel and call a friend. Focus on what you have to do to stay sober.

5. Let the friends know

Whether you have Valentine plans or not, it can be useful to let friends and family know that you are sober. And you don’t have to share anything anymore.

“There are many reasons why people don’t drink and it helps to make others aware so that you don’t feel like you have to repeatedly refuse drinks or deal with unnecessary pressure,” she says, which hopefully isn’t the case.

6. Make an appointment with a therapist

If you’re not sure how to come up with a plan, or if you’re worried about your first sober Valentine’s Day for any reason, don’t hesitate to contact a therapist, Goodnight says. This may even be part of your coping plan, she says, because talking to a professional can help you deal with cravings.

Calling a sponsor or friend can also be a good idea, because sharing what keeps you busy and having someone who holds you responsible is a great way to endure difficult moments. From there you might be able to process your thoughts more easily, deal with cravings and have a nice Valentine’s Day.

Experts:

Josh Klapow, PhD, clinical psychologist

Dr. Jessica Goodnight, recognized clinical psychologist

Jaclyn Lopez Witmer, PsyD, licensed clinical psychologist at Therapy Group of NYC