The fact that the Samsung Galaxy S20 can record 8K video is incredible, but as expected, the resulting high-resolution video files take up a lot of space on the smartphone.

According to Samsung, 8K video consumes 600 MB per minute, with five minutes of 8K footage taking up a total of 3 GB of storage. According to SamMobile, the maximum recording time is also limited to five minutes.

In addition, the frame rate is fixed at 24 fps and there is no option for shooting at 60 fps or 30 fps. Video stabilization isn’t available at 8K either, which is disappointing given the usefulness of the feature.

This means that while Samsung S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra can capture great 8K video, capturing video at resolution involves several tradeoffs.

Given that 4K content is still not as widespread, especially in Canada, many are unlikely to even have a TV that can display 8K video recorded with the S20. However, you can take 33-megapixel photos from the 8K video and crop them to 4K and 1080p, which can be useful for some people.

It also remains unclear how well the Samsung S20 series can record 8K video. In our smartphone test, you will learn more about the ability of S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra to record 8K videos.

The S20 is only available with 128 GB of storage, while the S20 + and S20 Ultra are available with 128 GB and 512 GB.

Source: SamMobile Via: The Verge