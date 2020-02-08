Advertisement

A total of 61.46 percent of the voters came to the 13,751 polling stations before the ten-hour vote ended at 6 p.m.

New Delhi: In the polls on Saturday, only 14.75 percent of the 1.47 million voters showed up in the first three hours to practice their Francise for the 70-member assembly in Delhi. Voter turnout eventually improved after 2 p.m. when many people lined up to exercise their right to vote.

The turnout was between 57.04 and 18.00 and rose to 61.46 percent because the participants were allowed to vote in the polling station queues. There have been long lines at polling stations in areas such as Jafrabad, Jamia Nagar, Turkman Gate and Shaheen Bagh, which have witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A majority of Muslim-dominated constituencies recorded the highest turnout.

Mustafabad in northeastern Delhi had a turnout of around 67 percent, and Matia Mahal in Walled City, where anti-CAA protests occurred, had a turnout of around 66 percent.

In the 11 districts of the state capital, 65.24 percent were recorded in the northeast, in the northwest (62.23 percent), in the south (59.65 percent), in the center (58.57 percent), and in the southwest (61.57 percent) and in the east (61.29 percent), west (61.79 percent), north (57.19 percent), New Delhi (56.10 percent), Shahadra (62.96 percent) and southeast (54.89 Percent).

During the poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to register in large numbers to exercise their right to vote and to set a “new voting record”.

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who gave women free travel on DTC buses, especially appealed to women to appear in large numbers and to take part in the vote of the assembly. He tweeted: “Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take on the responsibility of the house, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is yours. All of you women must vote and take the men in your families with you. Discuss with men who are right to vote. “

The turnout of women could be decisive for which party wins these elections. In the surveys conducted in 2015 in the top 20 constituencies with the highest participation of women, the AAP won much more decisively than in the constituencies with the lowest participation of women.

