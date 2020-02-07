Advertisement

Election workers collect the EVMs and VVPAT machines before the parliamentary elections in Delhi on Friday in New Delhi Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

New Delhi: The state capital elects a new government on Saturday after an election campaign in which the BJP has not struck the AAP, which is seeking another term.

Congress is the third major force in the competition, with 672 candidates fighting for 70 seats.

Over 1.47 million voters are entitled to vote.

The survey begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

The ruling Aam Aadmi party is taking part in the Delhi elections, hoping to repeat their excellence in the last general election, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all in the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019 took seven seats here, this will strive to increase the proportion of votes in the state capital.

Congress is striving to improve its performance compared to the last time it did not take a seat in the Assembly’s polls, but rather improved its share of votes in the 2019 polls.

The AAP received 54.3 percent of the vote in the 2015 general election, while the BJP received 32 percent and Congress only received 9.6 percent of the total polled.

The BJP has carried out one of the most aggressive campaigns in the Delhi Assembly polls, in which Union Interior Minister Amit Shah led the saffron charge, which was sparked by his plots from Hindutva and nationalism and his vigorous opposition to the anti-CAA Protest was triggered in Shaheen Bagh.

On the other hand, the AAP tried to sell its development agenda hard while Congress tried to demonstrate its successes during its 15-year tenure under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013.

The electoral authorities rely on technically skilled elements such as QR codes and mobile apps and have adjusted to the surveys. They take strict security measures throughout the state capital and keep an additional guard in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling stations.

Given the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has categorized all five polling stations in the region as “critical” and confidence-building measures are being taken to reassure voters, officials said.

Shaheen Bagh falls within the constituency of the Okhla Assembly. The area has become the epicenter of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital, and political parties have pushed agitation into an election issue.

The police have deployed around 40,000 security forces, 19,000 house guards and 190 companies from the central armed forces to ensure the surveys run smoothly.

Delhi election officer Ranbir Singh said 1.47,86,382 people are eligible to vote and 2,32,815 are in the 18-19 age group.

Voters in different categories include men (81.05, 235), women (66.80, 277), service voters (11.608), third-sex voters (869), and seniors (80 years and older) (2.04.830).

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP boss in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, paid tribute to famous temples in the state capital on Friday.

Kejriwal, the National Congress of the Aam Aadmi Party, spoke prayers with his wife Sunita at the famous Hanuman Temple on Connaught Place.

“I wanted to bless Hanuman ji in CP’s famous Hanuman Temple. Bhagwan ji said, “You are doing a good job. Continue to serve such people. Leave the result to me, everything will be fine, ”said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

Tiwari also visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples and offered prayers.

“I prayed for the happiness of the people of Delhi and also asked for the blessings of the goddesses so that people could cast their votes sensibly,” said Tiwari.

The highly competitive, high octane campaign, which lasted more than three weeks, ended on Thursday at 6 p.m., just 38 hours before the start of the Delhi general election.

In addition to an additional stand, there are 13,750 polling stations at 2,689 locations throughout Delhi.

“With regard to critical polling stations, there are 516 locations and 3,704 stands in this category,” said Singh.

In addition to the security of the police, polling stations that fall into the “critical category” are protected by paramilitaries. Activities are monitored through webcasts, Singh said.

Police and voting machines are “particularly vigilant” and assess the situation in the entire state capital, he added.

Security guards guarded strong rooms where EVMs were kept. The electoral staff brought EVMs and other election material to the stands under strict supervision in all constituencies.

The electoral authorities had recently met protesters and asked them to vote on election day.

“The 2020 surveys in Delhi will be technically oriented, with technology elements such as mobile apps, QR codes and social media interfaces being increasingly used to improve the experience of all voter categories before the poll or on election day. And we’re trying to make the best of it, ”he said.

Voters can carry smartphones with them in polling stations in 11 constituencies to access QR codes via the voters’ helpline app if they haven’t brought the voter ID card to the booth.

The count takes place on Tuesday.

