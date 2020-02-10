Advertisement

A majority of small business owners have a positive outlook on President Trump’s job performance and the tax cuts he supports in 2017, according to a recent Gallup survey.

According to the Gallup poll, 69 percent of respondents said they benefited from the tax cuts that Trump advocated and signed in 2017.

And more than seven in ten small business owners say they have reinvested more than a quarter of the savings they have made through the tax law in their company.

The poll also found that 60 percent of respondents have a positive view of Trump’s work as president, and 52 percent think their business will run better if he is re-elected.

Forty-one percent said they would be better off choosing a democrat.

Despite their policies, 90 percent of respondents say they are involved in the electoral process, 60 percent say they pay “a lot” and 30 percent “little”.

And another majority of small business owners – 56 percent – say that their financial situation is “excellent” and 38 percent “good”.

Gallup reported on its survey and which guidelines small business owners consider important in an election year:

Other measures have had less positive effects. 70 percent of small business owners said that health care costs had “a large” or “some” impact on their ability to hire and retain employees.

Taxes are the most common in a list of six public policy issues: 32 percent of small business owners say taxes are the biggest obstacle to doing business in this election year. State regulations (21 percent), healthcare (20 percent) and U.S. trade tariffs (15 percent) are second-level obstacles, and climate change (7 percent) and immigration (5 percent) are at the bottom of the list.

When asked which party would better solve these six problems, small business owners prefer the Republican Party for Taxes, Immigration and Customs and the Democratic Party for Health Care and Climate Change. Regarding government regulations, the owners are closely divided between the two parties.

The survey also asked those who plan to vote in a democratic primary school or community who would like to support. 22 percent of small business owners say they will support Joe Biden, while 17 percent say Michael Bloomberg, 14 percent Bernie Sanders, and 13 percent Elizabeth Warren.

Thirteen percent are undecided, and less than ten percent plan to support Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, or Amy Klobuchar.

“Looking ahead to November, small business owners are more Republicans (40 percent) than Democrats (33 percent) or independent (26 percent), but they are very divided over who they would generally support elections,” Gallup said.

In a hypothetical race, Bloomberg is the only candidate to come out before Trump – 48 to 52 percent, according to the survey.

Other match-ups show that Trump is 50/50 percent equated to Biden, Trump ahead of Pete Buttigieg 51/49 percent, Trump ahead of Amy Klobuchar 51/49 percent, Trump ahead of Andrew Yang 51/49 percent, Trump before Bernie Sanders 52 percent / 48 percent and Trump ahead of Elizabeth Warren 52/48 percent.

Gallup said the “bottom line” of the poll was that with more than 30 million small businesses in the United States, “this constituency is important for every presidential candidate to win over.”

The survey was conducted between January 15th and 24th for small businesses with annual sales between $ 50,000 and $ 25 million. Gallup surveyed 1,234 small business owners aged 18 or over who lived in the 50 states and in the District of Columbia.

“The national sample was weighted by revenue to ensure that the sample reflected respondents across the revenue range,” Gallup said.

